Racially Charged: America's Misdemeanor Problem
Date Friday March 26
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMonterey County Green Party
Location Details
Free Online Event
New film screening.

"Racially Charged: America's Misdemeanor Problem."

This just-released film from Robert Greenwald's "Brave New Films" documents the issues surrounding 13 million (mainly black, brown, and poor) Americans who are being incarcerated every day for petty "crimes" like Jaywalking, loitering, vagrancy, walking the railroad, insulting language or gestures, petty theft, disturbing the peace, etc. etc. The practice is then monetized during the detainees' time in jail (averaging 30 days before seeing a judge) feeding the $80 billion a year prison system. And the imprisoned wind up with a criminal record and may lose their jobs, their marriages etc. Some prisoners spend years locked up before their trial date, and what may have looked like a petty "misdemeanor" ends up costing them their education, their housing, their credit and their ability to earn a living. This documentary features Mahershala Ali – 2-time Academy Award winner for Moonlight and Green Book.

Audra Walton will host this Zoom event including discussion after the 35 minute film. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89659499784 Meeting ID: 896 5949 9784

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHtZtjQaN
Sponsored by the Green Party of Monterey County. Free & Open.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4698163173...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:34 PM
