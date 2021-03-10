New film screening.
"Racially Charged: America's Misdemeanor Problem."
This just-released film from Robert Greenwald's "Brave New Films" documents the issues surrounding 13 million (mainly black, brown, and poor) Americans who are being incarcerated every day for petty "crimes" like Jaywalking, loitering, vagrancy, walking the railroad, insulting language or gestures, petty theft, disturbing the peace, etc. etc. The practice is then monetized during the detainees' time in jail (averaging 30 days before seeing a judge) feeding the $80 billion a year prison system. And the imprisoned wind up with a criminal record and may lose their jobs, their marriages etc. Some prisoners spend years locked up before their trial date, and what may have looked like a petty "misdemeanor" ends up costing them their education, their housing, their credit and their ability to earn a living. This documentary features Mahershala Ali – 2-time Academy Award winner for Moonlight and Green Book.
Audra Walton will host this Zoom event including discussion after the 35 minute film. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89659499784 Meeting ID: 896 5949 9784
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHtZtjQaN
Sponsored by the Green Party of Monterey County. Free & Open.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 3/26/2021
|Racially Charged: America's Misdemeanor Problem
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 26
|Time
|6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey County Green Party
|Location Details
|Free Online Event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4698163173...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network