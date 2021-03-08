Wylder Space Hosts "Freedom Fighters" Meeting, Owner Posts About Q and the "Plandemic" by SC Storm

Monday Mar 8th, 2021 5:06 PM

Shortly after Wylder Space opened a brick and mortar restaurant in Felton in July of 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, chef and owner Molly Bravo organized a "freedom fighters meeting" at their new location. Bravo then shared a string of political posts on social media, which included a QAnon post calling the Covid-19 pandemic a "plan-demic," and other posts supporting "Q" and the QAnon conspiracy theory. Wylder Space was also identified by a member of the anti-masker group "Keep Santa Cruz Free" as a business that honors "mask exemptions." The Wylder Space website describes the restaurant: "We practice a minimalist, organic & purely down to earth approach to dining and entertaining."

Anti-mask activist Satya Orion posted this message to the Keep Santa Cruz Free online group in July of 2020: "Please support Wylder Space restaurant in Felton which just opened on Tuesday. I went in to say hi. Molly, the owner, knew about our group and was so happy I stopped by. They happily are honoring mask exemptions and look forward to meeting us."



In October, Bravo posted a graphic image of the letter Q to her personal Facebook page. "That's all. Have a good day," Bravo wrote. She also added the hash tag "savethechildren" to the post.



In November, Bravo posted a link to a long QAnon blog article titled "Nesara and the Global Reset: Behind the Covid-19 Plan-Demic." In that post, Bravo wrote: "This is a really well thought out article that pinpoints the rabbit hole I went down roughly 5 years ago. I’ve never looked at the World the same way since. I’ve always been rather unconventional, anti authority and a freedom seeker."



In December, Bravo shared this QAnon post by "Joe M," whose social media account is named "Storm is Upon Us":



"Patriots, I'm sure you can see the Storm is coming to a head. This election is the end for them. Anything they have left they will be deploying now. Suspend Trump's Twitter? Why not. The full force of the fake news is about to descend onto the battlefield for a last stand that will shake this nation to its core. I won't judge you for how you might be feeling now, but I will be disappointed if, after all we've been through, you have any doubt in the victory that's coming, and the justice that will follow."



QAnon (also called Q) is a far-right conspiracy theory corresponding to a network of individuals who believe a group of satan worshipping cannibals, often called the "cabal," is running a sex-trafficking ring, and that they actively plotted against Donald Trump while he was in office. Advocates of the conspiracy theory appropriated the "save the children" hashtag to spread their message. The term "storm" is used to refer to a day of reckoning they believe was to be planned by Trump, when his foes would be rounded up and either arrested or simply executed.



On August 4, Bravo posted about Wylder Space's "freedom fighters meeting" to the "Freedom Forum Santa Cruz" page on Facebook. In the post, Bravo included a link to a video of the featured speaker, Dennis Kyne. The video was filmed at a "9/11 truth" conference. Kyne is a former Gulf War veteran who delves into conspiracy theories.



Freedom Forum Santa Cruz is a political event series organized by a group of right-wing libertarians in Santa Cruz. A common subject of the series is the anti-vaccination movement. One of the organizers of Freedom Forum is Linda Ellie Black, who is also a co-founder of Keep Santa Cruz Free. Black has organized dozens of mask-free public events at the beach during the pandemic for Keep Santa Cruz Free.



On August 7, Bravo posted to social media that she was: "afraid to speak my truth." Bravo wrote: "For all you entrepreneurs, free thinkers, business owners and citizens of this planet- how would you or do you handle opening a business as a free thinker in the height of this global “pandemic”?" Bravo added: "I’m feeling a very strong pull to stand up for my freedom, my sovereignty and as a citizen of earth."



On August 9, Wylder Space posted to their Facebook page that Dennis Kyne would be speaking later that day in the back patio area of the restaurant, however the post made no mention of the event being a "freedom fighter meeting."



On March 3, 2021, Wylder Space wrote on social media: "We are fortunate enough to have planted some roots in Felton. We’re taking what we’ve always done and using this space as a platform to share our vibe with the community."



During the past five years of going down the "rabbit hole," as Molly Bravo called it, she has also posted about the anti-vaccination movement, and more recently she has referenced the terms "the great awakening" and "spiritual revolution" to describe the current times.