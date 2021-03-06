THERE IS NO PLACE FOR HATE IN SANTA CRUZ
Rally against the City's new Temporary Outdoor Living Ordinance
The city council is meeting this Tuesday the 9th to pass their new cruel anti-houseless ordinance. Join us and fellow comrades in a rally at 4:30pm at City Hall to unite to fight it!
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
@4:30 pm
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street, Santa Cruz
TEXT OF THE ORDINANCE
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CRUZ AMENDING CHAPTER 6.36, CURRENTLY ENTITLED “CAMPING” AND HEREAFTER ENTITLED “REGULATIONS FOR TEMPORARY OUTDOOR LIVING” OF THE SANTA CRUZ MUNICIPAL CODE:
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/ShowDocument?id=83225
City council meeting agenda
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1
