



Rally against the City's new Temporary Outdoor Living Ordinance



The city council is meeting this Tuesday the 9th to pass their new cruel anti-houseless ordinance. Join us and fellow comrades in a rally at 4:30pm at City Hall to unite to fight it!



Tuesday, March 9, 2021

@4:30 pm

Santa Cruz City Hall

809 Center Street, Santa Cruz



TEXT OF THE ORDINANCE



AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CRUZ AMENDING CHAPTER 6.36, CURRENTLY ENTITLED “CAMPING” AND HEREAFTER ENTITLED “REGULATIONS FOR TEMPORARY OUTDOOR LIVING” OF THE SANTA CRUZ MUNICIPAL CODE:

https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/ShowDocument?id=83225



City council meeting agenda

https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1 THERE IS NO PLACE FOR HATE IN SANTA CRUZRally against the City's new Temporary Outdoor Living OrdinanceThe city council is meeting this Tuesday the 9th to pass their new cruel anti-houseless ordinance. Join us and fellow comrades in a rally at 4:30pm at City Hall to unite to fight it!Tuesday, March 9, 2021@4:30 pmSanta Cruz City Hall809 Center Street, Santa CruzTEXT OF THE ORDINANCEAN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CRUZ AMENDING CHAPTER 6.36, CURRENTLY ENTITLED “CAMPING” AND HEREAFTER ENTITLED “REGULATIONS FOR TEMPORARY OUTDOOR LIVING” OF THE SANTA CRUZ MUNICIPAL CODE:City council meeting agenda Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 6th, 2021 12:50 PM