In early January of this year, Vincent Bryant, a Black, unhoused man was shot in the face at point blank range by the Berkeley Police while experiencing a mental health crisis. Berkeley Copwatch invites you, the Berkeley community, to analyze footage of this incident.



the public is invited, we will be joined by a panel of professionals working in mental health to explore the rising opportunity for alternative responses to mental health emergencies in Berkeley, our current state, as well as a look at other communities already doing this work. Break out groups will follow and community dialogue will be encouraged during the zoom event.

For more event information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 4th, 2021 1:49 PM