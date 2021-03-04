



Mar 11, 2021 2 PM PT (5 PM PT)



In 2021, gender equality is still not the law of the land. Nearly 100 years since Alice Paul introduced the Equal Rights Amendment (1923), the Constitution does not entirely prohibit discrimination based on sex.



While we celebrate the many achievements, we’ve made since we know our work is not yet done. Women were deliberately left out of the U.S. Constitution and women of color have been left out of the discourse for equality for centuries.



For progress to continue, we must enshrine gender equality in our founding document. In January 2020, Virginia voted to become the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). In January 2021, resolutions to remove the deadline of ratification of the ERA were introduced in the House and Senate.



