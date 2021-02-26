



Time: Wednesday, March 3 @ 5 - 6 PM (8 – 9 PM ET)



RSVP:



Livestream:



Last November, voters rejected the previous administration’s horrifying and racist scapegoating of immigrants. But more than 26,000 people have been deported since Biden’s inauguration. This week, the Biden administration opened its first migrant detention center for children. And with hate crimes against Asian Americans on the rise, we must act.



Join our next mass call, “On the Frontline: Protect Immigrants & Stop Deportations Now” as we discuss the need for immediate AND long-term solutions to protect all immigrant communities. We need real, transformative change that acknowledges the dignity and humanity of all people.



The Frontline, Movement for Black Lives, the Working Families Party, and United We Dream invite you to “On the Frontline” Mass Call and Training Series. This series will include virtual town halls and skill-based trainings, where you will hear updates and analysis from movement leaders, engage in political education, and learn concrete skills to take meaningful action.



Notes from the organizer: ASL, Spanish, Closed Captioning available.



