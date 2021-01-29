top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Theodore Funguy Crashed!
by Karen Kaplan (kaplanks [at] hotmail.com)
Friday Jan 29th, 2021 4:27 PM
Theodore Lorek died from electric bike accident.
kkted_lorek___e_bike_2019.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (280.2KB)
Theodore Lorek III was born on August 2, 1963 in Illinois. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Ted worked as a Senior Software Engineer for the Santa Cruz County Government Center.

After an early retirement, Ted volunteered for the Fungus Federation of Santa Cruz, Cabrillo Stage, Santa Cruz Shakespeare and Burning Man.

Ted loved hunting for edible chanterelles in Bonny Doon, morels in Pipi Valley and King Bolete mushrooms on forays near Echo Summit.

Ted enjoyed mountain biking, backpacking, Sierra Club hikes, attending “First Friday” art receptions, sipping wine and sampling hors d’oeuvres. Ted soaked in nearly every hot spring in the Western United States.

Restoring his vintage VW cow bus, VW rainbow bus and “Caribox” were among Ted’s artistic passions.

At age 57, while riding his new electric bike on Saturday, January 23, shortly before 6 pm, Ted accidentally crashed into the median divider on Sumner Avenue south of Dolphin Drive, in Rio Del Mar, CA. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ted is survived by his mother Barbara McCall, brother Edward, sister Laura and nephew Teddy Jr. whom reside in Texas.

Ted Lorek will be especially missed by Santa Cruz County residents: Karen Kaplan, Kevin Bell, Susan Kauffman, Heather Troy and his longtime childhood friend “Kraut.”

Family and friends are encouraged to share photos on Facebook: Theodore Funguy, Scotts Valley, CA.

https://www.facebook.com/theodorefunguy
§Ted Lorek with Karen Kaplan's Love Quiche cropped
by Karen Kaplan
Friday Jan 29th, 2021 4:27 PM
kkted_lorek_with_karen_kaplan_s_love_quiche_cropped.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (188.8KB)
https://www.facebook.com/theodorefunguy
§Kevin Bell & Ted Lorek
by Karen Kaplan
Friday Jan 29th, 2021 4:27 PM
sm_kkkevin_bell___ted_lorek_indybay_20201206_153708.jpg
original image (1280x960)
https://www.facebook.com/theodorefunguy
§Ted Lorek & Heather Troy
by Karen Kaplan
Friday Jan 29th, 2021 4:27 PM
sm_ted_lorek___heather_troy_dsc_5054.jpg
original image (3264x4928)
https://www.facebook.com/theodorefunguy
