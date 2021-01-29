

and civil unrest following the George Floyd murder, with a sneak peak of the

new PBS series, "The Black Church".



Host: KQED



Free & open to the community (no membership required)



Tuesday, February 9, 2021 6:00 - 7:30 PM PT



RSVP:



This webinar is one of two (2) webinars on "The Black Church". For information on the speakers at the first webinar on Feb. 2nd, go to:



SECOND WEBINAR:



Join host Nicole Blake as she discusses the Black Church during the pandemic and civil unrest.



We'll watch a sneak peek of PBS's new limited series, "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song", hosted by KQED Community Advisory Board Panelist, Nicole Blake.



Then join Nicole Blake following the preview as she explores how congregations have adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and confronted civil unrest after the George Floyd murder.



Special guests include:



--Susan D. Anderson, History Curator and Program Manager

California African American Museum, Los Angeles, CA



--Pastor Mustafa Muyhee, Basic Ministries of Oakland, CA



--Rev. Dr. Lawrence VanHook, Community Church of Oakland, CA

_____________________________________________________________



About: "The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song"



https://www.pbs.org/show/black-church/



This two-part series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the frontlines of hope and change. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Sharpton & more.



_____________________________________________________________



ARTICLE: "The Loneliness of Being Black in San Francisco" (July 20, 2016)



"At [the] Third Baptist Church in [San Francisco], attendance has been steadily declining; on a recent Sunday, around 150 parishioners worshiped in a sanctuary that seats 1,100. 'We pray that we would never be cut flowers, that we would always have roots,' Mr. Brown told the congregation."



For the full article, go to:

_____________________________________________________________



BELOW: Oakland students organized a protest of George Floyd death, June 2020 Join host Nicole Blake as she discusses the Black Church during the pandemicand civil unrest following the George Floyd murder, with a sneak peak of thenew PBS series, "The Black Church".Host: KQEDFree & open to the community (no membership required)Tuesday, February 9, 2021 6:00 - 7:30 PM PTRSVP: https://www.kqed.org/events/137330576451 This webinar is one of two (2) webinars on "The Black Church". For information on the speakers at the first webinar on Feb. 2nd, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/01/29/18839660.php SECOND WEBINAR:Join host Nicole Blake as she discusses the Black Church during the pandemic and civil unrest.We'll watch a sneak peek of PBS's new limited series, "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song", hosted by KQED Community Advisory Board Panelist, Nicole Blake.Then join Nicole Blake following the preview as she explores how congregations have adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and confronted civil unrest after the George Floyd murder.Special guests include:--Susan D. Anderson, History Curator and Program ManagerCalifornia African American Museum, Los Angeles, CA--Pastor Mustafa Muyhee, Basic Ministries of Oakland, CA--Rev. Dr. Lawrence VanHook, Community Church of Oakland, CA_____________________________________________________________About: "The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song"This two-part series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the frontlines of hope and change. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Sharpton & more._____________________________________________________________ARTICLE: "The Loneliness of Being Black in San Francisco" (July 20, 2016)"At [the] Third Baptist Church in [San Francisco], attendance has been steadily declining; on a recent Sunday, around 150 parishioners worshiped in a sanctuary that seats 1,100. 'We pray that we would never be cut flowers, that we would always have roots,' Mr. Brown told the congregation."For the full article, go to: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/21/us/black-exodus-from-san-francisco.html _____________________________________________________________BELOW: Oakland students organized a protest of George Floyd death, June 2020 Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 3:54 PM