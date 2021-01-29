



Tuesday, February 2, 2021 6:00 PM



Free & open to the community (no membership required)



RSVP:



Watch a sneak peek of PBS's new limited series, "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song", hosted by KQED Community Advisory Board Panelist, La Niece Jones.



Join her following the preview as she explores the history of the Black Church within the

Bay Area and the encroaching gentrification affecting former black enclaves with special guests:



--Dr. Martha C. Taylor, Allen Temple Baptist Church



--Bishop Joseph Simmons, Greater St. Paul Church



--Bishop Bob Jackson, Acts Full Gospel Church.

______________________________________________________________



About The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song



https://www.pbs.org/show/black-church/



This two-part series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the frontlines of hope and change. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Sharpton & more.



______________________________________________________________



ARTICLE: "The Loneliness of Being Black in San Francisco" (July 20, 2016)



"At [the] Third Baptist Church in [San Francisco], attendance has been steadily declining; on a recent Sunday, around 150 parishioners worshiped in a sanctuary that seats 1,100. 'We pray that we would never be cut flowers, that we would always have roots,' Mr. Brown told the congregation."



For the full article, go to:

______________________________________________________________



BELOW: Photo of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, founded in 1885, and one of the very few remaining Black churches in San Francisco due to gentrification. Join host LaNiece Jones as she discusses the history of the Black Church in the Bay Area and the effects of gentrification.Tuesday, February 2, 2021 6:00 PMFree & open to the community (no membership required)RSVP: https://www.kqed.org/events/136563837113 Watch a sneak peek of PBS's new limited series, "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song", hosted by KQED Community Advisory Board Panelist, La Niece Jones.Join her following the preview as she explores the history of the Black Church within theBay Area and the encroaching gentrification affecting former black enclaves with special guests:--Dr. Martha C. Taylor, Allen Temple Baptist Church--Bishop Joseph Simmons, Greater St. Paul Church--Bishop Bob Jackson, Acts Full Gospel Church.______________________________________________________________About The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our SongThis two-part series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the frontlines of hope and change. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Sharpton & more.______________________________________________________________ARTICLE: "The Loneliness of Being Black in San Francisco" (July 20, 2016)"At [the] Third Baptist Church in [San Francisco], attendance has been steadily declining; on a recent Sunday, around 150 parishioners worshiped in a sanctuary that seats 1,100. 'We pray that we would never be cut flowers, that we would always have roots,' Mr. Brown told the congregation."For the full article, go to: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/21/us/black-exodus-from-san-francisco.html ______________________________________________________________BELOW: Photo of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, founded in 1885, and one of the very few remaining Black churches in San Francisco due to gentrification. Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 12:34 PM