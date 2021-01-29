Join host LaNiece Jones as she discusses the history of the Black Church in the Bay Area and the effects of gentrification.
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 6:00 PM
Free & open to the community (no membership required)
RSVP: https://www.kqed.org/events/136563837113
Watch a sneak peek of PBS's new limited series, "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song", hosted by KQED Community Advisory Board Panelist, La Niece Jones.
Join her following the preview as she explores the history of the Black Church within the
Bay Area and the encroaching gentrification affecting former black enclaves with special guests:
--Dr. Martha C. Taylor, Allen Temple Baptist Church
--Bishop Joseph Simmons, Greater St. Paul Church
--Bishop Bob Jackson, Acts Full Gospel Church.
______________________________________________________________
About The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song
https://www.pbs.org/show/black-church/
This two-part series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the frontlines of hope and change. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Sharpton & more.
______________________________________________________________
ARTICLE: "The Loneliness of Being Black in San Francisco" (July 20, 2016)
"At [the] Third Baptist Church in [San Francisco], attendance has been steadily declining; on a recent Sunday, around 150 parishioners worshiped in a sanctuary that seats 1,100. 'We pray that we would never be cut flowers, that we would always have roots,' Mr. Brown told the congregation."
For the full article, go to: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/21/us/black-exodus-from-san-francisco.html
______________________________________________________________
BELOW: Photo of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, founded in 1885, and one of the very few remaining Black churches in San Francisco due to gentrification.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/ 2/2021
|"The Black Church" Sneak Peek and History of Bay Area Black Churches & Gentrification
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday February 02
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|KQED
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 29th, 2021 12:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network