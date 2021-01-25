Car Caravan: Climate Resistance Protest at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond
This event is in part of the nationwide & online #BuildBackFossilFree Day of Action and in solidarity with Indigenous frontline climate leaders.
FB Event Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/2765418937065551/
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST
Meet up location: Fallas Paredes parking lot @ 13220 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo 94806
Idle No More S.F. Bay is participating in the #BuildBackFossilFree Day of Action, Tuesday, January 26th. We’re calling on Joe Biden and his administration to take bold action and listen to frontline voices demanding a fossil free world. We are organizing a car caravan in Richmond, CA.
Our caravan will focus on driving by Chevron refinery to send our message for a complete just transition off of fossil fuels, as well as passing by organizations that are building the beautiful future we have been envisioning — Urban Tilth and Rich City Rides.
Fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters created by the use of fossil fuels are disrupting millions of lives. That’s why we — groups representing millions of people across the country fighting for climate, racial, and economic justice — are coming together to ensure Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be.
Our communities gave Joe Biden the mandate to be bold. The good news is that he has the tools to reject new fossil fuel projects, eliminate giveaways to oil gas, and coal corporations, and end the era of fossil fuel production — starting from Day One.
Join us the day on Tuesday January 26th for the #BuildBackFossilFree Day of Action to call on Joe Biden to continue to kick off his term to take executive action to:
--Protect and invest in the Black, Indigenous, Brown, and working-class communities that have borne the brunt of fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters.
--Reject new fossil fuel projects, eliminate giveaways to oil gas, and coal corporations, and end the era of fossil fuel production.
--Launch a national climate mobilization to Build Back Fossil Free, deliver jobs, justice, and opportunity for all.
___________________________________________________________
JOIN IN VIRTUALLY for #BuildBackFossilFree
DIGITAL RALLY INFO HERE (5:00 PM - 6:00 PM PT): https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/01/23/18839528.php
PETITION to #BuildBackFossilFree:
We’re calling on Biden to Take executive action to end the era of fossil fuel production, protect communities reeling from the climate and COVID-19 crises, and #BuildBackFossilFree. Ask your network to sign the petition and we’ll deliver it to the Biden Administration in the first 100 days:
SIGN HERE: https://buildbackfossilfree.org/#take-action
___________________________________________________________
CAR CARAVAN INSTRUCTIONS:
*You are encouraged to create your own signs*
Due to more strict guidelines for the safety and health for everyone during the pandemic, we ask you to make and bring your own signs.
“Joe Biden, End the era of fossil fuels!”
“Dear Chevron: We demand clean air, not polluted air”
“Build Back Fossil Free”
“Protect and invest in the Black, Indigenous, Brown, and working-class communities”
“We live for a healthy, safe and clean future!”
> Where: 13220 San Pablo Ave Fallas Paredes parking lot for a grounding prayer and touch up on window painting.
> When: January 26th 10am Prayer and instructions. 10:30am Caravan begins!
> Ending location: 325 Civic Center Plaza Richmond Public Library. If you aren’t able to join the whole caravan but would like to support at the end, please wait here!
> Keep in touch: A google number is available for current locations and ETA. Keep an eye out the morning of, it will be shared on this event page.
> Make noise!: If you have instruments, pots, pans, rattles or drums bring them!
> Directions where to drive will be given at the beginning at Fallas Padres parking lot.
> Please be mindful of your surroundings
> Stick with the slow speed of the caravan
>Masks are mandatory
>Maintain social distances of more than 6ft when we are at the beginning and ending of our caravan.
If you plan on taking photos or video footage, please share them on our Facebook event page, personal page and other social media handles with the hashtags #BuildBackFossilFree #BBFF #KeepItInTheGround #ClimatePresident #IdleNoMoreSFBay
Thank you! We are looking forward to seeing you
___________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________
BELOW: Black, toxic smoke from the Chevron Refinery chemical fire in August 6, 2012 in Richmond, CA. According to Contra Costa Health Services, by Aug. 23 as many as 15,124 people had gone to the emergency room or sought medical care as a result of the toxic plume (https://cchealth.org/special/richmond-refinery-response.php).
