



Please join us on Tuesday, Jan 26th for a digital rally featuring frontline leaders calling on President Biden to take bold executive action to end the era of fossil fuel production, protect communities reeling from the climate and COVID-19 crises, and #BuildBackFossilFree.



Indigenous organizers and allies won a decade-long campaign against the Keystone Pipeline. This is a huge victory - AND - we need to keep up the momentum to make sure Biden follows through with immediate action on Line 3, DAPL, nixing all fossil project approvals, and investing in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and an economy that works for all.



The rally will feature frontline leaders fighting toxic fossil fuel projects and lay the groundwork for a coordinated organizing push to build on this week’s momentum.



Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



RSVP for Zoom:



En español:



Traducción al español disponible registrándose aquí:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Dtfn2D_QSJuQQcyX-b-i6w



ORGANIZATIONS:



Indigenous Environmental Network

Center for Biological Diversity

Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective

Oil Change International

Women's Earth and Climate Action Network

It Takes Roots

Movement Rights

350 Butte County

Oil Change U.S.

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 23rd, 2021 12:49 PM