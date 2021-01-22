top
Racism and Policing in the U.S.A.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 06
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMarsha Feinland
Emailacpfp [at] mail.com
Phone510 465 9414
Location Details
This event will be held online
Police stand by while white supremacist mobs run amok. Black Lives Matter and other protests by the left are attacked with impunity. Police use deadly force against ordinary citizens, disproportionately people of color. All of this is current, but none of it is new, as our speakers will explain.

Come hear the following speakers, followed by floor discussion:
Signe Waller Foxworth, social justice activist, an organizer of a 1979 anti-Klan rally that turned into the Greensboro Massacre
Gerald Smith, Oscar Grant Committee against Police Brutality and State Repression
Melissa Nold, civil rights attorney, Vallejo CA.


This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
suds_flyer_feb._2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (285.4KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 22nd, 2021 3:36 PM
