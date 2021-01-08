HUFF will be tabling on Saturday noon in support of Community Solidarity and Solutions Supporting the Survival Camps in Watsonville and around Santa Cruz.
The most well-publicized of those has been the San Lorenzo camp, the subject of police harassment, community resistance, and a Temporary Restraining Order. A zoomed hearing resumes next Wednesday in federal court. https://www.cityonahillpress.com/2021/01/07/following-protests-judge-extends-restraining-order-against-houseless-encampment-evictions/
Campers along the Pajaro River in south County--both on the Watsonville side of the river and the Monterey County side have been successful resisting destructive bulldozing of their camps in the last week. See https://pajaronian.com/city-postpones-levee-cleanup-after-homeless-advocates-raise-concerns/
Salinas activists under Santa Cruz Homeless Union President Wes White have mounted pressure with other activist groups there urging the new City Council to abandon the discredited sweep-them-here, sweep-them-there strategies of the past.
Raelyn Butcher and Brian Brown of the Marysville Homeless Union have won hundreds of thousands of dollars in a recent lawsuit, with further hearings scheduled in response to abusive destruction of survival encampments there. See https://kairoscenter.org/california-homeless-union-marysville-victory/
Last year Sacramento activists secured a TRO against homeless sweeps they are still struggling to have enforced. See https://www.abc10.com/article/news/local/sacramento/sacramento-new-stay-at-home-orders-prohibit-sweeping-homeless-encampments-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/103-909add39-bdec-45d0-b6fa-c721222d4c97
Joe Doherty, Santa Barbara attorney, is working on a lawsuit to stop the unconstitutional uprooting of vehicular residents there.
See https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/RVHomelessStaBarbara-COMPLAINT.pdf
HUFF also expresses solidarity with the Bookshop Santa Cruz union movement (https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/01/06/18839228.php & https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/12/10/18838895.php), t
with the Harm Reduction Coalition's attempt to expand and strengthen Needle Exchange (hear Denise Elrich on Free Radio at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/2%20FRSC%201-3-21.mp3 53 minutes into the audio file),
and the City's vehicularly-housed to resist harassment by Andy Mills squad of volunteers sperarheaded by Deborah Elston, particularly focusing against Santa Cruz Homeless Union President Alicia Kuhl and her family--most recently her partner Erik, arrested and beaten during an epileptic seizure.(93 minutes into the audio file at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/FRSC%201-7-21.mp3 )..
Stop the Sweeps in Santa Cruz and Watsonville
Saturday January 09
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
HUFF
rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
8314234833
On the sidewalk in front of the Bookshop Coonerty aka Bookshop Santa Cruz at 1520 Pacific Ave.
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
