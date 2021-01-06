Bookshop Santa Cruz workers will be voting tomorrow to get their union legally recognized, and are seeking the community's support.

The following message was posted on January 6 as an update to the online petition in support of Bookshop Santa Cruz Workers:

Dear Friends,

Thank you for signing the petition Stand with Bookshop Santa Cruz Workers!

Our union election begins tomorrow! We will be voting in order to get our union legally recognized by the National Labor Relations Board so we can move towards winning a contract! We are overwhelmed and excited by the outpouring of support we have received from everyone! Thank you all for standing with us as we fight for our rights at work and the longevity of our shop! Below, you can listen to shop workers and local supporters discuss our fight!

Jae: Click Here!

Kate: Click Here!

Jeb: Click Here!

Your messages of support have been so helpful in our campaign! Any more messages of encouragement you would like to share before our election starts tomorrow please send to us on Twitter and Instagram @BSCWorkers !!

Solidarity!

Bookshop Santa Cruz Workers