Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally After UK Court Rejected Extradition
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 4th, 2021 10:37 PM
A rally was held at the British consulate in San Francisco demanding the immediate release of journalist Julian Assange, the dropping of charges against Edward Snowden and the freedom for all journalists and whistleblowers.
The rally also included trade unionists.
sm_img_5268.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A solidarity rally was held on January 4, 2021 to demand the release of Julian Assange, the dropping of charges
against him and Edward Snowden. Speakers also called for freedom of all journalists and whistleblowers and political prisoners.

Also the CWA Pacifica Media Workers Guild Vice President Gloria LaRiiva also spoke at the rally as well as other members of the PMWG.
The PMWG has passed a resolution supporting the Congressional Resolution calling for the dropping of charges against Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.

Speakers also talked about the attack on San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody whose office and home were illegally invaded by SF Police and a supported by judges although it is illegal in California to target a journalist for doing his work.

No prosecution has taken place against the SF police officers, Chief of Police and the judges who issued the illegal warrants.
Additional media:

Guild joins call to stop chasing Assange
http://mediaworkers.org/guild-joins-call-to-stop-chasing-assange/

IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk

San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-

WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

Rally initiated by
The Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
§Retired Teamster & TWU 250a Member Dave Reardon Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 4th, 2021 10:37 PM
sm_img_5283.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Retired Teamster and TWU 250a transit worker Dave Reardon spoke at the rally in solidarity with Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
§Rally in front of SF British Consulate
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 4th, 2021 10:37 PM
sm_img_5257.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rally took place in front of the San Francisco British consulate to demand the immediate release of Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
§Gloria LaRiva, VP of CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild Spoke At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 4th, 2021 10:37 PM
sm_img_5262.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gloria LaRiva, first VP of the CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild spoke at the rally in solidarity with Assange. Her local passed a resolution supporting the Congressional resolution calling for the dropping of charges against Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
§Roger Harris From Task Force On The Americas Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 4th, 2021 10:37 PM
sm_img_5288.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Roger Harris with The Task Force On the Americas spoke in solidarity with Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
