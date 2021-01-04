A rally was held at the British consulate in San Francisco demanding the immediate release of journalist Julian Assange, the dropping of charges against Edward Snowden and the freedom for all journalists and whistleblowers.

The rally also included trade unionists.

A solidarity rally was held on January 4, 2021 to demand the release of Julian Assange, the dropping of chargesagainst him and Edward Snowden. Speakers also called for freedom of all journalists and whistleblowers and political prisoners.Also the CWA Pacifica Media Workers Guild Vice President Gloria LaRiiva also spoke at the rally as well as other members of the PMWG.The PMWG has passed a resolution supporting the Congressional Resolution calling for the dropping of charges against Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.Speakers also talked about the attack on San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody whose office and home were illegally invaded by SF Police and a supported by judges although it is illegal in California to target a journalist for doing his work.No prosecution has taken place against the SF police officers, Chief of Police and the judges who issued the illegal warrants.Additional media:Guild joins call to stop chasing AssangeIFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian AssangeWhistleblowerAssange.pdfPress Freedom, Whistleblowers The Case Of Assange, Manning & CarmodyMEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedomThe Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeRally initiated byThe Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.United Front Committee For A Labor PartyProduction of Labor Video Project