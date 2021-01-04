From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally After UK Court Rejected Extradition
A rally was held at the British consulate in San Francisco demanding the immediate release of journalist Julian Assange, the dropping of charges against Edward Snowden and the freedom for all journalists and whistleblowers.
The rally also included trade unionists.
The rally also included trade unionists.
A solidarity rally was held on January 4, 2021 to demand the release of Julian Assange, the dropping of charges
against him and Edward Snowden. Speakers also called for freedom of all journalists and whistleblowers and political prisoners.
Also the CWA Pacifica Media Workers Guild Vice President Gloria LaRiiva also spoke at the rally as well as other members of the PMWG.
The PMWG has passed a resolution supporting the Congressional Resolution calling for the dropping of charges against Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.
Speakers also talked about the attack on San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody whose office and home were illegally invaded by SF Police and a supported by judges although it is illegal in California to target a journalist for doing his work.
No prosecution has taken place against the SF police officers, Chief of Police and the judges who issued the illegal warrants.
Additional media:
Guild joins call to stop chasing Assange
http://mediaworkers.org/guild-joins-call-to-stop-chasing-assange/
IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk
San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-
WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
Rally initiated by
The Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
against him and Edward Snowden. Speakers also called for freedom of all journalists and whistleblowers and political prisoners.
Also the CWA Pacifica Media Workers Guild Vice President Gloria LaRiiva also spoke at the rally as well as other members of the PMWG.
The PMWG has passed a resolution supporting the Congressional Resolution calling for the dropping of charges against Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.
Speakers also talked about the attack on San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody whose office and home were illegally invaded by SF Police and a supported by judges although it is illegal in California to target a journalist for doing his work.
No prosecution has taken place against the SF police officers, Chief of Police and the judges who issued the illegal warrants.
Additional media:
Guild joins call to stop chasing Assange
http://mediaworkers.org/guild-joins-call-to-stop-chasing-assange/
IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk
San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-
WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
Rally initiated by
The Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network