End Violence Against Sex Workers: Decriminalization, Justice and Compensation - A Virtual Gathering, December 17, 5:30-7:30pm.
The event aims to uplift sex workers’ historic and current struggles against violence and poverty and to honor those who have lost their lives along the way. It will build support for the campaign in California that won compensation for violence against sex workers and formerly incarcerated people; uplift the work of the Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders, who are campaigning for justice and to establish a permanent memorial for the scores of Black women serial murder victims in South Los Angeles, and stand in solidarity with those campaigning for justice for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2 spirits. Slideshow, video clips, speakers, music. On the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.
Event convened by US PROStitutes Collective.
RSVP https://bit.ly/usprosd17
For more information: contact uspros [at] prostitutescollective.net or call 415 626-4114
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 12/17/2020
|End Violence Against Sex Workers: Decriminalization, Justice & Compensation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday December 17
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|US Prostitutes Collective
|Location Details
|Zoom details sent day of Event RSVP @ bit.ly/usprosd17 get link.
|
For more event information: http://www.uspros.net
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network