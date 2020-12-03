



For more information: contact End Violence Against Sex Workers: Decriminalization, Justice and Compensation - A Virtual Gathering, December 17, 5:30-7:30pm.The event aims to uplift sex workers’ historic and current struggles against violence and poverty and to honor those who have lost their lives along the way. It will build support for the campaign in California that won compensation for violence against sex workers and formerly incarcerated people; uplift the work of the Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders, who are campaigning for justice and to establish a permanent memorial for the scores of Black women serial murder victims in South Los Angeles, and stand in solidarity with those campaigning for justice for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2 spirits. Slideshow, video clips, speakers, music. On the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.Event convened by US PROStitutes Collective.RSVP https://bit.ly/usprosd17 For more information: contact uspros [at] prostitutescollective.net or call 415 626-4114 For more event information: http://www.uspros.net

