top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 12/17/2020
End Violence Against Sex Workers: Decriminalization, Justice & Compensation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday December 17
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUS Prostitutes Collective
Location Details
Zoom details sent day of Event RSVP @ bit.ly/usprosd17 get link.
End Violence Against Sex Workers: Decriminalization, Justice and Compensation - A Virtual Gathering, December 17, 5:30-7:30pm.

The event aims to uplift sex workers’ historic and current struggles against violence and poverty and to honor those who have lost their lives along the way. It will build support for the campaign in California that won compensation for violence against sex workers and formerly incarcerated people; uplift the work of the Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders, who are campaigning for justice and to establish a permanent memorial for the scores of Black women serial murder victims in South Los Angeles, and stand in solidarity with those campaigning for justice for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2 spirits. Slideshow, video clips, speakers, music. On the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

Event convened by US PROStitutes Collective.
RSVP https://bit.ly/usprosd17
For more information: contact uspros [at] prostitutescollective.net or call 415 626-4114
sm_uspros.std.2020.jpg
original image (2550x3300)
For more event information: http://www.uspros.net

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 3rd, 2020 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code