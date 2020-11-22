In France, as in many countries, the pandemic has surged again. Hospitals are becoming quickly overrun and death tolls keep climbing. Lockdowns have returned, but at the same time workplaces and schools are being kept open. Some workers, parents, teachers and even elementary students have refused to risk their lives for profit and have begun to take action.



Join us for a presentation from France about the situation there and what we can learn from the experiences of those organizing. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-12-05-20/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 22nd, 2020 7:20 PM