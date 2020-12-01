From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 12/ 5/2020
|France: Mass Protests Against a Government Crackdown (Online meeting)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 05
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|Location Details
|Online meeting, see website for details
|
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-12-05-20/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 8:45 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network