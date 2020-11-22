This November we will take action to elevate the stories of the 46 million turkeys who are killed for Thanksgiving.
This is an INCLUSIVE action—if you want to see every animal live happy, safe and free, we want you to come stand with us!
WHERE: UC Village Little League Ballfields
WHEN: Thursday, November 26th 11am
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We will require masks and social distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 11/26/2020
|Protest for the 46 Million #NoThanks
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 26
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|This November we will take action to elevate the stories of the 46 million turkeys who are killed for Thanksgiving.
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7505409122...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 22nd, 2020 1:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network