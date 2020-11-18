top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 Strike at Macy's
by On the Picket Line
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 5:45 AM
Striking IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers at the Macy's main store in San Francisco's Union Square.
sm_international_union_of_operating_engineers_local_39_strike_protest_at_macy_s.jpg
original image (3020x2009)
Photo: Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.

Abolish ICE demonstrators joined the IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers who have been on strike in front of Macy's in San Francisco, shortly after this photo was shot on Nov 14.

The march went past Macy's iconic giant Xmas tree which, in an urgent attempt to inspire holiday spending despite the pandemic, went up before Thanksgiving. This writer remembers a time when that was considered by the general public to be way too early to promote consumer spending.

Macy's executives receive million dollar bonuses, a reward for laying off thousands of workers. See story with details at this link.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code