top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
IUOE39 Members Fight In Middle Of A Pandemic! SF Strike Rally For Striking Macy Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
Macy's is trying to weaken and force major concessions on IUOE Local 39 engineers. While giving their executives million dollar bonus they want to take away healthcare and force concessions on wages.
sm_iuoe39_macy_s_strike_rally_in_front_9-17-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 70 IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers are on strike against Macy's in Northern California for parity with other stationary engineers in BOMA and other industries.

They face an attack on their healthcare benefits and other benefits with the company demanding major concessions.

Workers are also are angry at the million dollar bonuses that executives received after laying off thousands of workers. This included Macy's president Jeff Gennette who received a $3.7 million dollar bonus.

They spoke out and rallied with other workers and trade unionists at the Macy's main store in San Francisco's Union Square on September 17, 2020.

Additional Media;

IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRcT1wfsygc&t=3s

Labor Day Unite Here 2 & SEIU 87 Protest Lyft Union Busting & For Healthcare & Income With Covid Pandemic Continuing
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§IBEW Local 6 Members Joined Picket Line
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_iuoe39_macy_s_picket_ibew_banner_9017-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A solidarity rally drew IBEW Local 6 members.
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§Musicians Supported Solidarity Rally
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_iuoe39_macys_strike_rally_musician_9-17-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musicians joined the picket line and provided music for the strikers and solidarity action supporters.
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§IUOE Local 39 Striking Engineer At Union Square Macy's
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_iuoe39_sf_macy_s_striker_9-17-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
IUOE Local 39 Macy workers have been on the strike before to defend their healthcare benefits and wages. This striker talked about the training that is required to do the job.
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§A UFCW 5 Supporter Of IUOE 39 Macy's Strike
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_iuoe_39_macy_s_ufcw_fisher_supporter_9-17-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Julie Fisher, a member of UFCW 5 joined the line to rally support for the strike.
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§Teamsters Local 350 Supported The Picket Line
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_iuoe_39_ibt_350_on_line_9-17-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teamsters Local 350 attacked corporate greed and said they will continue to support the strike.
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§Macy's President Jeff Gennette Got A $3.7 Million Bonus
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_macy_s_president_of_eff_gennette__3.7_million_.jpg
original image (1200x801)
While laying off thousands of Macy workers the president of Macy's Jeff Gennette got a $3.7 million for his "good" work. He also pushed IUOE Local 39 engineers out the door forcing them on strike.
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
§One Jobs Is Enough Says Marcher At IUOE Local 39 Support Rally
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:41 AM
sm_iuoe39_macy_s_rally_one_job_is_enough.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A supporter of the strike from United Here Local 2 joined the line with the shirt "One Job Is Enough"!
https://youtu.be/5FWcpJCanPw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 174.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code