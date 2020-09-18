Macy's is trying to weaken and force major concessions on IUOE Local 39 engineers. While giving their executives million dollar bonus they want to take away healthcare and force concessions on wages.

Over 70 IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers are on strike against Macy's in Northern California for parity with other stationary engineers in BOMA and other industries.They face an attack on their healthcare benefits and other benefits with the company demanding major concessions.Workers are also are angry at the million dollar bonuses that executives received after laying off thousands of workers. This included Macy's president Jeff Gennette who received a $3.7 million dollar bonus.They spoke out and rallied with other workers and trade unionists at the Macy's main store in San Francisco's Union Square on September 17, 2020.Additional Media;IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SFLabor Day Unite Here 2 & SEIU 87 Protest Lyft Union Busting & For Healthcare & Income With Covid Pandemic ContinuingProduction of Labor Video Project