From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Emily Murphy of GSA under pressure to ascertain Biden as winner of election
Letter To Emily Murphy From FEC Commissioner:
Emily Murphy of GSA under pressure to ascertain Biden as winner of election
By Lynda Carson - November 11, 2020
Emily Murphy of Arlington, Virginia, the Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA) is under pressure to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3, 2020, election, so the presidential transition can formally begin.
At this point Emily W. Murphy, a staunch republican, has failed to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election. She is unfairly blocking access to millions of dollars in government funds, and other benefits entitled to the election winner during the presidential transition process. This is an injustice to the American population getting screwed around by the politics of the Trump regime and his myrmidons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s false claims of election rigging and election fraud with dead people or zombies voting, may trigger possible election-related violence.
Contentious 2020 Election Has Resulted in Threats Of Violence:
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, there were only four other times in American history that presidential elections were contested, with the elections of 1876, 1888, 1960, and 2000 being the most contentious. The election of John F. Kennedy (JFK) in 1960 to the White House was so contentious that it was terminated when JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was also assassinated. Additionally, according to recent records, recently Alexander Hillel Treisman may have been planning to assassinate President-elect Joe Biden.
The Night of the Long Knives in Nazi Germany, urged on by Adolph Hitler was a purge that was ordered to conduct a series of political assassinations to consolidate his power.
Like the Nazis, Trump has been moving quickly to consolidate his power by firing Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, who opposed the use of federal troops on U.S. soil, while Trump’s refusal to concede the election while conducting lawsuits to overturn the election results that resulted in his loss of a re-election in 2020.
Reportedly, in Philly as Trump targets the city, elections officials have been receiving death threats.
Letter From FEC Commissioner To Emily Murphy Of The GSA
In a November 10, 2020, email letter from Commissioner Ellen W. Weintraub, of the Federal Election Commission, to Emily Murphy ( emily.murphy [at] gsa.gov, & mary.gilbert [at] gsa.gov, presidentialtransition2020 [at] gsa.gov ) in part she states, “I write to you today in my individual capacity as a Commissioner at the Federal Election Commission, one of the federal agencies that participates in the presidential transition process. I am of course concerned that delay on your part will hinder the Commission’s ability to fulfill its responsibilities to the incoming Administration.
But I am far more concerned with the larger issue here. The new Administration will take office at a time of grave public health and economic crisis for our country. As of yesterday, the pandemic has killed more than 238,000 Americans and is accelerating its rampage across America.
The Biden Administration needs to hit the ground running like few before it. The resources that GSA contributes to this process are essential to its success. Your delay is damaging the ability of President-Elect Biden to fully address the pandemic head-on when he takes office.
The basis of your delay is not clear. It is not the practice of GSA administrators to wait weeks until the states have released official results, nor until the Electoral College has met and voted. GSA administrators’ consistent practice has been to begin working with the apparent successful candidates almost immediately.”
Additionally, on her Twitter account, Emily Murphy is under fire, and being pressured by many to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election so the federal transition process may begin.
Emily Murphy is also being questioned by members of Congress who want to know why she is holding up the presidential transition process. They are demanding that she must uphold her responsibilities under the Presidential Transition Act (“Act”) of 1963.
In part the letter from members of Congress states, “As we write you, President-elect Joe Biden’s overwhelming election victory grows by the day.1 Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won a decisive popular vote margin as well as a majority of the Electoral College to become our 46th President and Vice President. It is now essential you uphold your responsibilities under the Presidential Transition Act (“Act”) of 1963. Yet, the Washington Post reports that your office is withholding certification of President-elect Biden’s victory, thereby blocking the expedient and peaceful commencement of the presidential transition.2 We write to request an immediate briefing on the implementation of the Presidential Transition.
A candidate becomes “President-elect” and “Vice President-elect” when they “are the successful candidates for the office of the President and Vice President, respectively, as ascertained by the Administrator” of the General Services Administration.3
The law explicitly states that the purpose of a presidential transition is to “assure continuity in the faithful execution of the laws” because any disruption “could produce results detrimental to the safety and well-being of the United States and its people.”4 Your actions delaying “the orderly transfer of the executive power” fly in the face of congressional intent and ignore the will of the American people while endangering public health and national security.5
The American people resoundingly voted to remove Donald Trump from office. By failing to ascertain Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ clear victory, you are undermining the urgent need for a prompt and effective transition of power in the midst of a global pandemic that must be focused on the safety and well-being of our citizens.”
The impeached President Donald J. Trump refuses to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, and continues to falsely claim that he won the election, as the New York Times writes that there is no election fraud occurring.
Most lawsuits filed by Trump and the GOP to stop the election count, and overturn the election in various states have been rejected by the courts, and election officials across the nation have stated that there is no wide spread election fraud occurring, as Trump and his myrmidons have been falsely claiming.
Some of the law firms involved in the law suits that have eroded confidence in the democratic process by trying to overturn the election results include Jones Day, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and Snell and Wilmer. Reportedly, Snell and Wilmer withdrew from a case in Arizona after apparently deciding that they did not want to have any part in Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Meanwhile the impeached President Donald J. Trump continues to spread false information and lies on his Twitter account, including the neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan backs up Trump’s lies about election fraud, and the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.
For those of you who wish to be a part of the democratic process and contact the GSA to demand that Emily Murphy must ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election so the federal transition process may begin, please send your emails to: emily.murphy [at] gsa.gov, mary.gilbert [at] gsa.gov, presidentialtransition2020 [at] gsa.gov .
Jay Sekulow is an attorney involved in the law suits trying to overturn the election results, and may be contacted at jsekulow [at] regent.edu .
To those of you who wish to confirm that no election fraud has been occurring, feel free to leave a message with the Donald Trump War Room Election Fraud Hotline at (800) 895-4152
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - November 11, 2020
Emily Murphy of Arlington, Virginia, the Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA) is under pressure to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3, 2020, election, so the presidential transition can formally begin.
At this point Emily W. Murphy, a staunch republican, has failed to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election. She is unfairly blocking access to millions of dollars in government funds, and other benefits entitled to the election winner during the presidential transition process. This is an injustice to the American population getting screwed around by the politics of the Trump regime and his myrmidons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s false claims of election rigging and election fraud with dead people or zombies voting, may trigger possible election-related violence.
Contentious 2020 Election Has Resulted in Threats Of Violence:
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, there were only four other times in American history that presidential elections were contested, with the elections of 1876, 1888, 1960, and 2000 being the most contentious. The election of John F. Kennedy (JFK) in 1960 to the White House was so contentious that it was terminated when JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was also assassinated. Additionally, according to recent records, recently Alexander Hillel Treisman may have been planning to assassinate President-elect Joe Biden.
The Night of the Long Knives in Nazi Germany, urged on by Adolph Hitler was a purge that was ordered to conduct a series of political assassinations to consolidate his power.
Like the Nazis, Trump has been moving quickly to consolidate his power by firing Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, who opposed the use of federal troops on U.S. soil, while Trump’s refusal to concede the election while conducting lawsuits to overturn the election results that resulted in his loss of a re-election in 2020.
Reportedly, in Philly as Trump targets the city, elections officials have been receiving death threats.
Letter From FEC Commissioner To Emily Murphy Of The GSA
In a November 10, 2020, email letter from Commissioner Ellen W. Weintraub, of the Federal Election Commission, to Emily Murphy ( emily.murphy [at] gsa.gov, & mary.gilbert [at] gsa.gov, presidentialtransition2020 [at] gsa.gov ) in part she states, “I write to you today in my individual capacity as a Commissioner at the Federal Election Commission, one of the federal agencies that participates in the presidential transition process. I am of course concerned that delay on your part will hinder the Commission’s ability to fulfill its responsibilities to the incoming Administration.
But I am far more concerned with the larger issue here. The new Administration will take office at a time of grave public health and economic crisis for our country. As of yesterday, the pandemic has killed more than 238,000 Americans and is accelerating its rampage across America.
The Biden Administration needs to hit the ground running like few before it. The resources that GSA contributes to this process are essential to its success. Your delay is damaging the ability of President-Elect Biden to fully address the pandemic head-on when he takes office.
The basis of your delay is not clear. It is not the practice of GSA administrators to wait weeks until the states have released official results, nor until the Electoral College has met and voted. GSA administrators’ consistent practice has been to begin working with the apparent successful candidates almost immediately.”
Additionally, on her Twitter account, Emily Murphy is under fire, and being pressured by many to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election so the federal transition process may begin.
Emily Murphy is also being questioned by members of Congress who want to know why she is holding up the presidential transition process. They are demanding that she must uphold her responsibilities under the Presidential Transition Act (“Act”) of 1963.
In part the letter from members of Congress states, “As we write you, President-elect Joe Biden’s overwhelming election victory grows by the day.1 Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won a decisive popular vote margin as well as a majority of the Electoral College to become our 46th President and Vice President. It is now essential you uphold your responsibilities under the Presidential Transition Act (“Act”) of 1963. Yet, the Washington Post reports that your office is withholding certification of President-elect Biden’s victory, thereby blocking the expedient and peaceful commencement of the presidential transition.2 We write to request an immediate briefing on the implementation of the Presidential Transition.
A candidate becomes “President-elect” and “Vice President-elect” when they “are the successful candidates for the office of the President and Vice President, respectively, as ascertained by the Administrator” of the General Services Administration.3
The law explicitly states that the purpose of a presidential transition is to “assure continuity in the faithful execution of the laws” because any disruption “could produce results detrimental to the safety and well-being of the United States and its people.”4 Your actions delaying “the orderly transfer of the executive power” fly in the face of congressional intent and ignore the will of the American people while endangering public health and national security.5
The American people resoundingly voted to remove Donald Trump from office. By failing to ascertain Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ clear victory, you are undermining the urgent need for a prompt and effective transition of power in the midst of a global pandemic that must be focused on the safety and well-being of our citizens.”
The impeached President Donald J. Trump refuses to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, and continues to falsely claim that he won the election, as the New York Times writes that there is no election fraud occurring.
Most lawsuits filed by Trump and the GOP to stop the election count, and overturn the election in various states have been rejected by the courts, and election officials across the nation have stated that there is no wide spread election fraud occurring, as Trump and his myrmidons have been falsely claiming.
Some of the law firms involved in the law suits that have eroded confidence in the democratic process by trying to overturn the election results include Jones Day, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and Snell and Wilmer. Reportedly, Snell and Wilmer withdrew from a case in Arizona after apparently deciding that they did not want to have any part in Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Meanwhile the impeached President Donald J. Trump continues to spread false information and lies on his Twitter account, including the neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan backs up Trump’s lies about election fraud, and the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.
For those of you who wish to be a part of the democratic process and contact the GSA to demand that Emily Murphy must ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election so the federal transition process may begin, please send your emails to: emily.murphy [at] gsa.gov, mary.gilbert [at] gsa.gov, presidentialtransition2020 [at] gsa.gov .
Jay Sekulow is an attorney involved in the law suits trying to overturn the election results, and may be contacted at jsekulow [at] regent.edu .
To those of you who wish to confirm that no election fraud has been occurring, feel free to leave a message with the Donald Trump War Room Election Fraud Hotline at (800) 895-4152
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network