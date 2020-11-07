From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump regime may try to sabotage Biden-Harris transition team
Biden-Harris Transition Team Ethics Plan:
Trump regime may try to sabotage Biden-Harris transition team
By Lynda Carson - November 7, 2020
As some people may or may not know, preparations for a new presidential transition have been underway for around a year. The Biden-Harris campaign has worked with the Trump regime to create plans for a potential transfer of power in the event that Trump loses his re-election bid to the White House, which he did.
Earlier today it has been announced that Joe Biden is now being officially called the ‘President Elect’ after it was announced that Biden has won enough electoral votes to win the battle for the presidency. The voters have spoken, and have flushed the impeached President Donald J. Trump down the toilet.
Celebrations To Usher In The Biden-Harris Win Over The Fascist Trump Regime:
Today people near Lake Merritt in Oakland, CA, are celebrating after their victorious struggle against the GOP, and the brutal Trump regime that has repeatedly threatened Oakland for being a Sanctuary City.
The San Francisco, Bay Area, happily celebrates the Biden-Harris win against Trump.
People in Times Square are also celebrating the Biden-Harris win against the Trump regime with jubilation, songs and dancing in the streets.
In Washington D.C., jubilant crowds also celebrated the win of the Biden-Harris campaign against the impeached President Donald J. Trump re-election campaign.
Meanwhile Trump Refuses To Accept His Loss To The American People And Biden-Harris Campaign:
However, as an insult to the voters of America who voted Trump out of office, President Trump has indicated that he may not cooperate with a Biden-Harris transition to the White House if he loses his re-election campaign. Additionally, Trump may refuse to accept the will of the people, or the results of the re-election campaign for 2020 if he loses, which he has.
When asked in September if he consents to a peaceful transfer of power to a new administration, Trump replied, “We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the mail-in ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
With Trump’s false claims that he won the election, false claims of fraud, and his unreasonableness to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, this does not bode well for the post-election period in the federal government, and our nation.
As of today, Biden has at least 279 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 214 electoral votes. Biden needed 270 electoral votes to defeat the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign.
But Trump is saying, not so fast, as he falsely claims that he is the one who won the election.
Indeed, earlier today on Twitter, after Biden was declared the winner, in addition to a number of outright lies and false information being spread by the madly delusional president, Trump falsely tweeted, “I won this election by a lot.”
Unfortunately, there are millions of people willing to believe the lies, delusions, and propaganda of the Trump regime that is creating instability across the nation.
Biden’s election win represents millions of voters who have voted to ‘EVICT TRUMP’ from the White House after four years of a brutal presidency that has downplayed the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic. The virus presently is infecting around 120,000 people a day across the nation. On Monday, Biden announced plans to create his own coronavirus task force to help protect Americans from the virus that Trump has helped to spread at his campaign events.
In contrast, Trump’s re-election campaign that has been defeated by millions of Americans is a rebuke of the Ku Klux Klan, violent armed militias / terrorists, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists who support the racist dog president, and his brutal policies.
Biden-Harris Transition Team Ethics Plan
The Biden-Harris transition team ethics plan excludes any past or present leaders at fossil fuel or private prison companies.
In part the Biden-Harris Transition Team Ethics Plan, says, “The Biden-Harris Transition Team agrees that it will implement and enforce an ethics plan to guide the conduct of the Transition. The Plan aims to ensure that Transition team members abide by the highest ethical standards, act solely in furtherance of the public interest, and base all policy and personnel decisions on merit, free from individual conflicts of interest. The Plan is part of a broader effort by the Transition and a future Biden-Harris Administration to restore and maintain trust in government. In addition to instituting a robust code of ethical conduct, Vice President Biden aims to ensure that those who serve are aligned with his values and policy priorities, and have not, for example, been leaders at fossil fuel or private prison companies.”
The General Services Administration (GSA) has the power to decide when or if the Biden-Harris campaign gets access to the full presidential transition resources.
The GSA Administrator is a woman named Emily Murphy who has been under fire from the House Democrats because the GSA relaxed oversight of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., a GSA-leased publicly owned building being exploited by the Trump family to enrich itself during Trump’s presidency.
Wild Sex & Booze In The GSA Central Office Run By Emily Murphy:
It appears that Emily Murphy has the same morals and ethics that are adhered to by the immoral impeached President Donald J. Trump.
Additionally, “On February 2, 2018, Emily Murphy, GSA Administrator, was interviewed and related she often permits the consumption of alcohol in her office (located in the Central Office) by her immediate staff after business hours on Fridays. Murphy related she is very careful about such approvals, but was unaware of the formal approval process for doing so, as established by Title 41 C.F.R. § 102-74.405. (Exhibit 7) Based on the above, Hart possessed and consumed alcohol in the Central Office in violation of Title 41 C.F.R. § 102-74.405, Policy on Alcoholic Beverages. More specifically, Hart did not obtain written authorization from the GSA Administrator to consume alcohol in the GSA Central Office building on the occasions he drank in the building outside the presence of the GSA Administrator. Sexual Conduct on Government Property On January 30, 2018, Hart was interviewed and admitted he had sexual relations in the GSA Central Office during the weekend of July, 1, 2017. Hart identified his partner as at the White House. He stated he escorted into the GSA Central Office building and made them each a drink with the bottle of vodka he kept in his desk. He said their sexual activity began in the Administrator suite area and culminated with oral sex on the rooftop of the Central Office. Hart stated this occurred on only one occasion.”
Emily W. Murphy is a staunch republican supporter. When considering the way Trump operates against his enemies, hopefully under the present circumstances the impeached President Donald J. Trump will not decide to pressure Emily Murphy to figure out how to sabotage the presidential transition, for the Biden-Harris campaign.
See a few additional links further below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Presidential Transition Process
Transition Overview
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/transition-overview
Presidential Transition Directory
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory
Eligible Candidate’s Transition Team Ethic’s Plan
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/eligible-candidates-transition-team-ethics-plan
Biden-Harris Transition Team Ethics Plan
Biden-Harris Transition Team Ethics Plan The Biden-Harris Transition Team agrees that it will implement and enforce an ethics plan to guide the conduct of the Transition. The Plan aims to ensure that Transition team members abide by the highest ethical standards, act solely in furtherance of the public interest, and base all policy and personnel decisions on merit, free from individual conflicts of interest. The Plan is part of a broader effort by the Transition and a future Biden-Harris Administration to restore and maintain trust in government. In addition to instituting a robust code of ethical conduct, Vice President Biden aims to ensure that those who serve are aligned with his values and policy priorities, and have not, for example, been leaders at fossil fuel or private prison companies.
https://www.gsa.gov/cdnstatic/Biden-Harris_Transition_Ethics_Plan_and_Code_of_Conduct.pdf
Memorandum For The Heads Of Executive Departments And Agencies
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/federal-government-structure/memorandum-for-the-heads-of-executive-departments-and-agencies
Government Manual
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/federal-government-structure/government-manual
Government Organizational Chart
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/federal-government-structure/government-organizational-chart-presidential-transition-directory
Federal Register
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/federal-government-structure/federal-register-presidential-transition-directory
2020 Presidential Transition Activities Reports To Congress
https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/presidential-transition-directory/federal-government-structure/federal-register-presidential-transition-directory
