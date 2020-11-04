From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Neo-Nazis support Trump - Twitter rants of Trump’s doomed presidency
To Record What Is Happening, Further Below Are Some Twitter Rants Of Trump’s Doomed Presidency:
Neo-Nazis support Trump - Twitter rants of Trump’s doomed presidency
By Lynda Carson - November 4, 2020
Earlier today the impeached president Donald J. Trump’s apparently doomed re-election campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, and the losing campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, to contest the election results and stop the ballot count since Trump fell far behind Joe Biden in the election game of collecting 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, and the White House.
Presently, Joe Biden is leading with 264 or @53 electoral votes, and the impeached President Donald J. Trump is far behind with only 214 electoral votes.
It may take days to sort out who the winner is, despite the fact that Trump falsely claimed that he won the election earlier this morning.
According to the Associated press, “The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.”
Protect the vote rallies have been taking place across the nation to fight back against the corrupt Trump regime’s brutal attack on the integrity of the election ballot count, that is causing instability across the nation.
In contrast, the neo-Nazis and Andrew Anglin, of the neo-Nazi website called the Daily Stormer are up in arms about Trump’s apparent electoral college election loss to Joe Biden, and is claiming that Trump should declare Martial Law to prevent the loss of America to all of us who declined to vote for the impeached President Donald J. Trump.
In part, the neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin writes, “He (Trump) is saying that the damage is already done, meaning that he understands that there probably is not a solution through the electoral process.
He also knows that these criminals who stole this election are going to put him in prison, to torture and ultimate kill not just him but his entire family (excluding Jared and Ivanka).
I think there is a very good chance that the President is going to take executive action to secure the country. That is to say: it is clear that he is thinking about declaring martial law and canceling the transfer of power.
He has absolutely nothing to lose, and he has everything to gain. He also has a clear argument that this is necessary.
It is very clear that Trump could successfully implement martial law in this country and round up his enemies. We have seen the overwhelming support that Trump has among the population. The people will stand behind him.
That is really the only option at this point.”
The KKK Also Supports Trump:
Thomas Robb, the head of the Knights Party of the Ku Klux Klan is also a supporter of the impeached President Donald J. Trump, and he is upset that 47% of voters were in support of Joe Biden as of October 26, 2020.
Meanwhile, the apparent doomed members of Trump’s presidency are ranting and raving on Twitter, and below are a few tweets going around since they realized that Trump may have been defeated at the polls by the American public who have had enough of the brutal Trump regime. See a few tweets below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
6h
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
9h
We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
10h
Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
11h
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
23h
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
￼
GOP
@GOP
·
Nov 3
There is still time to get out and cast your vote!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 3
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 3
Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Kyle Morris
@RealKyleMorris
·
4h
NEW:
@RudyGiuliani
has launched a major effort to challenge what he describes as “highly suspect” mail-in ballots that were counted in Philadelphia without proper observation.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Dinesh D'Souza
@DineshDSouza
·
7h
Democrats are doing everything in their power to STEAL this election.
@RudyGiuliani
isn't going to allow it to happen and now he's FIGHTING BACK.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)
@TeamTrump
·
7h
.
@EricTrump
in #Philadelphia: Democrats are trying to cheat
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)
@TeamTrump
·
6h
Mayor
@RudyGiuliani
in #Philadelphia:
"This form of balloting has always been considered the most prone to fraud. That's according to the New York Times - when it didn't apply to candidate
@realDonaldTrump
."
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)
@TeamTrump
·
7h
Trump Campaign Hosts a Press Conference in #Philadelphia, PA with Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Pam Bondi, and Corey Lewandowski
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Natalie Harp - Text TRUMP to 88022
@NatalieJHarp
·
7h
“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?...we’re going to stick with this. We’re going to win this...we’ve already won!”
￼
@RudyGiuliani
LIVE in PA
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
10h
En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.
@realDonaldTrump
up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
16h
MOST POLLSTERS LIE FOR SECOND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN A ROW!!!!
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
20h
Trump now leads in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes with 74% cast. It is a lie that it is too close to call. That is cheating.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
TRUMP LEADING IN PENNSYLVANIA 51% TO 46%. 51% COUNTED. CROOKED PHILLY DEMOCRAT MACHINE STOPS COUNTING. ALL THEIR BALLOTS SHOULD BE IMPOUNDED AND COUNTED BY INDEPENDENT MONITOR NOT BY CROOKED HACK POLITICIANS.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
#HonestNews calls Florida, Georgia, Ohio for Trump. #FakeNews playing a phony game.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
The fake media is refusing to call Florida, Ohio and Georgia so they can maintain a phony lead for Biden. Just like supporting corrupt impeachments and imposing the first censorship in American history. They are as corrupt as the #BidenCrimeFamily.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Andrew H. Giuliani
@AndrewHGiuliani
·
Nov 3
On this day of days, the American people will make one of the most important choices in the history of our union. This sacred choice will be indicative of whether America, moving forward, will be a country that trust its citizens with increased Freedom from Government, or...[1/2]
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
"
@realDonaldTrump
, on behalf of millions of American Patriots, THANK YOU for pouring your heart, soul, and boundless energy into fighting relentlessly for freedom and We The People!" -
@SidneyPowell1
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
Today is the day we fight to preserve our American way of life. VOTE!
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/EricTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
8h
We have won Pennsylvania!
Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
8h
Absolute fraud!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump Retweeted
￼
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
10h
En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.
@realDonaldTrump
up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
12h
And we are pulling 2-1 of voters that voted on Election Day (the last ballots to be counted).
@FoxNews
should never have called this. We will win Arizona
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
13h
We will win Arizona! The
@FoxNews
call was horrible...
>>>>>>
Eric Trump Retweeted
￼
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
20h
Trump now leads in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes with 74% cast. It is a lie that it is too close to call. That is cheating.
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Nevada get out and VOTE! We can take this!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Nevada - we are so close! Get out and vote ASAP! Let’s #KeepAmericaGreat
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Minnesota get out and vote! We can flip Minnesota Red!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Pennsylvania please get out and VOTE!! We must save America from the radical left!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Turn Nevada Red!!!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
You can hear the Biden campaign beginning to crumble. They are frightened...
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
￼
Anyone can report issues at their polling places. Please use the numbers below to report any observed problem!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump Retweeted
Nick Trainer
@NicholasTrainer
·
Nov 3
bad things happening in Philadelphia
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
It’s amazing how far we have come! So proud of you Dad!
￼
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/ivankatrump?lang=en
Ivanka Trump
@IvankaTrump
·
Nov 3
Let’s do this!!
￼
http://Vote.DonaldJTrump.com
>>>>>>
Ivanka Trump
@IvankaTrump
·
Nov 3
My #Mood this Election Day !!!!!!!
￼
It’s GAME DAY America. Get out and VOTE TRUMP!!!
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
·
2h
Where is the DOJ???
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
#ThePersistence
@ScottPresler
·
3h
See you tomorrow, Harrisburg, PA: Capitol Building 12 p.m. Bring “Stop The Steal” signs & be prepared to stay as long as possible.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Laura Ingraham
@IngrahamAngle
·
3h
23,277 votes just counted in Philly. And ALL for Biden?! As the Beatles sang: “Back in the USSR, you don’t know how lucky you are...”
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Charlie Kirk
@charliekirk11
·
3h
Arizona sources are telling me the numbers are shaping out to be very good for
@realDonaldTrump
! Totally irresponsible to call this race so early. Hold the line!
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
David Steinberg
@realDSteinberg
·
3h
The turnout numbers in Minnesota — especially Hennepin County, already proven to be a historically corrupt area — are ludicrous. Yet they are getting scant attention because the process insanity in other battlegrounds is so visible.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Jordan Epperson
@J_Epp_
·
5h
BREAKING: Over 500 mail in ballots for Trump found dumped at Marysville Precinct in Michigan.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Mollie
@MZHemingway
·
3h
PA Secretary of State overseeing what’s being done in PA isn’t just a partisan but this level of anti-Trump partisan
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Maria Bartiromo
@MariaBartiromo
·
3h
Yes, Democrats Are Trying To Steal The Election In Michigan, Wisconsin, And Pennsylvania
@MorningsMaria
@FoxBusiness
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Dana Loesch
@DLoesch
·
3h
Doesn’t Pennslyvania’s Secretary of State inspire a lot of confidence in their ability to conduct impartial vote counts?
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
James Woods
@RealJamesWoods
·
4h
This is pure banana republic shit here...
￼
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Richard Grenell
@RichardGrenell
·
6h
Please RT and send this to any Nevada Republican you know. We demand transparency.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Richard Grenell
@RichardGrenell
·
5h
Democrats have always been against showing an ID in order to vote. Now we know why. They want to count illegal votes. Demand we count only LEGAL votes.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Charlie Kirk
@charliekirk11
·
6h
Anyone who calls this entire election with 600,000+ votes left to be counted in Arizona is acting in bad faith and should not be taken seriously. This race is very much alive.
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - November 4, 2020
Earlier today the impeached president Donald J. Trump’s apparently doomed re-election campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, and the losing campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, to contest the election results and stop the ballot count since Trump fell far behind Joe Biden in the election game of collecting 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, and the White House.
Presently, Joe Biden is leading with 264 or @53 electoral votes, and the impeached President Donald J. Trump is far behind with only 214 electoral votes.
It may take days to sort out who the winner is, despite the fact that Trump falsely claimed that he won the election earlier this morning.
According to the Associated press, “The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.”
Protect the vote rallies have been taking place across the nation to fight back against the corrupt Trump regime’s brutal attack on the integrity of the election ballot count, that is causing instability across the nation.
In contrast, the neo-Nazis and Andrew Anglin, of the neo-Nazi website called the Daily Stormer are up in arms about Trump’s apparent electoral college election loss to Joe Biden, and is claiming that Trump should declare Martial Law to prevent the loss of America to all of us who declined to vote for the impeached President Donald J. Trump.
In part, the neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin writes, “He (Trump) is saying that the damage is already done, meaning that he understands that there probably is not a solution through the electoral process.
He also knows that these criminals who stole this election are going to put him in prison, to torture and ultimate kill not just him but his entire family (excluding Jared and Ivanka).
I think there is a very good chance that the President is going to take executive action to secure the country. That is to say: it is clear that he is thinking about declaring martial law and canceling the transfer of power.
He has absolutely nothing to lose, and he has everything to gain. He also has a clear argument that this is necessary.
It is very clear that Trump could successfully implement martial law in this country and round up his enemies. We have seen the overwhelming support that Trump has among the population. The people will stand behind him.
That is really the only option at this point.”
The KKK Also Supports Trump:
Thomas Robb, the head of the Knights Party of the Ku Klux Klan is also a supporter of the impeached President Donald J. Trump, and he is upset that 47% of voters were in support of Joe Biden as of October 26, 2020.
Meanwhile, the apparent doomed members of Trump’s presidency are ranting and raving on Twitter, and below are a few tweets going around since they realized that Trump may have been defeated at the polls by the American public who have had enough of the brutal Trump regime. See a few tweets below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
6h
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
9h
We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
10h
Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
11h
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
23h
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
￼
GOP
@GOP
·
Nov 3
There is still time to get out and cast your vote!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 3
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 3
Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Kyle Morris
@RealKyleMorris
·
4h
NEW:
@RudyGiuliani
has launched a major effort to challenge what he describes as “highly suspect” mail-in ballots that were counted in Philadelphia without proper observation.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Dinesh D'Souza
@DineshDSouza
·
7h
Democrats are doing everything in their power to STEAL this election.
@RudyGiuliani
isn't going to allow it to happen and now he's FIGHTING BACK.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)
@TeamTrump
·
7h
.
@EricTrump
in #Philadelphia: Democrats are trying to cheat
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)
@TeamTrump
·
6h
Mayor
@RudyGiuliani
in #Philadelphia:
"This form of balloting has always been considered the most prone to fraud. That's according to the New York Times - when it didn't apply to candidate
@realDonaldTrump
."
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)
@TeamTrump
·
7h
Trump Campaign Hosts a Press Conference in #Philadelphia, PA with Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Pam Bondi, and Corey Lewandowski
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Natalie Harp - Text TRUMP to 88022
@NatalieJHarp
·
7h
“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?...we’re going to stick with this. We’re going to win this...we’ve already won!”
￼
@RudyGiuliani
LIVE in PA
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
10h
En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.
@realDonaldTrump
up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
16h
MOST POLLSTERS LIE FOR SECOND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN A ROW!!!!
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
20h
Trump now leads in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes with 74% cast. It is a lie that it is too close to call. That is cheating.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
TRUMP LEADING IN PENNSYLVANIA 51% TO 46%. 51% COUNTED. CROOKED PHILLY DEMOCRAT MACHINE STOPS COUNTING. ALL THEIR BALLOTS SHOULD BE IMPOUNDED AND COUNTED BY INDEPENDENT MONITOR NOT BY CROOKED HACK POLITICIANS.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
#HonestNews calls Florida, Georgia, Ohio for Trump. #FakeNews playing a phony game.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
The fake media is refusing to call Florida, Ohio and Georgia so they can maintain a phony lead for Biden. Just like supporting corrupt impeachments and imposing the first censorship in American history. They are as corrupt as the #BidenCrimeFamily.
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani Retweeted
￼
Andrew H. Giuliani
@AndrewHGiuliani
·
Nov 3
On this day of days, the American people will make one of the most important choices in the history of our union. This sacred choice will be indicative of whether America, moving forward, will be a country that trust its citizens with increased Freedom from Government, or...[1/2]
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
"
@realDonaldTrump
, on behalf of millions of American Patriots, THANK YOU for pouring your heart, soul, and boundless energy into fighting relentlessly for freedom and We The People!" -
@SidneyPowell1
>>>>>>
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
Nov 3
Today is the day we fight to preserve our American way of life. VOTE!
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/EricTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
8h
We have won Pennsylvania!
Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
8h
Absolute fraud!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump Retweeted
￼
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
10h
En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.
@realDonaldTrump
up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
12h
And we are pulling 2-1 of voters that voted on Election Day (the last ballots to be counted).
@FoxNews
should never have called this. We will win Arizona
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
13h
We will win Arizona! The
@FoxNews
call was horrible...
>>>>>>
Eric Trump Retweeted
￼
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
·
20h
Trump now leads in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes with 74% cast. It is a lie that it is too close to call. That is cheating.
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Nevada get out and VOTE! We can take this!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Nevada - we are so close! Get out and vote ASAP! Let’s #KeepAmericaGreat
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Minnesota get out and vote! We can flip Minnesota Red!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Pennsylvania please get out and VOTE!! We must save America from the radical left!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
Turn Nevada Red!!!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
You can hear the Biden campaign beginning to crumble. They are frightened...
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
￼
Anyone can report issues at their polling places. Please use the numbers below to report any observed problem!
>>>>>>
Eric Trump Retweeted
Nick Trainer
@NicholasTrainer
·
Nov 3
bad things happening in Philadelphia
>>>>>>
Eric Trump
@EricTrump
·
Nov 3
It’s amazing how far we have come! So proud of you Dad!
￼
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/ivankatrump?lang=en
Ivanka Trump
@IvankaTrump
·
Nov 3
Let’s do this!!
￼
http://Vote.DonaldJTrump.com
>>>>>>
Ivanka Trump
@IvankaTrump
·
Nov 3
My #Mood this Election Day !!!!!!!
￼
It’s GAME DAY America. Get out and VOTE TRUMP!!!
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
·
2h
Where is the DOJ???
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
#ThePersistence
@ScottPresler
·
3h
See you tomorrow, Harrisburg, PA: Capitol Building 12 p.m. Bring “Stop The Steal” signs & be prepared to stay as long as possible.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Laura Ingraham
@IngrahamAngle
·
3h
23,277 votes just counted in Philly. And ALL for Biden?! As the Beatles sang: “Back in the USSR, you don’t know how lucky you are...”
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Charlie Kirk
@charliekirk11
·
3h
Arizona sources are telling me the numbers are shaping out to be very good for
@realDonaldTrump
! Totally irresponsible to call this race so early. Hold the line!
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
David Steinberg
@realDSteinberg
·
3h
The turnout numbers in Minnesota — especially Hennepin County, already proven to be a historically corrupt area — are ludicrous. Yet they are getting scant attention because the process insanity in other battlegrounds is so visible.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Jordan Epperson
@J_Epp_
·
5h
BREAKING: Over 500 mail in ballots for Trump found dumped at Marysville Precinct in Michigan.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Mollie
@MZHemingway
·
3h
PA Secretary of State overseeing what’s being done in PA isn’t just a partisan but this level of anti-Trump partisan
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Maria Bartiromo
@MariaBartiromo
·
3h
Yes, Democrats Are Trying To Steal The Election In Michigan, Wisconsin, And Pennsylvania
@MorningsMaria
@FoxBusiness
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Dana Loesch
@DLoesch
·
3h
Doesn’t Pennslyvania’s Secretary of State inspire a lot of confidence in their ability to conduct impartial vote counts?
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
James Woods
@RealJamesWoods
·
4h
This is pure banana republic shit here...
￼
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Richard Grenell
@RichardGrenell
·
6h
Please RT and send this to any Nevada Republican you know. We demand transparency.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Richard Grenell
@RichardGrenell
·
5h
Democrats have always been against showing an ID in order to vote. Now we know why. They want to count illegal votes. Demand we count only LEGAL votes.
>>>>>>
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted
￼
Charlie Kirk
@charliekirk11
·
6h
Anyone who calls this entire election with 600,000+ votes left to be counted in Arizona is acting in bad faith and should not be taken seriously. This race is very much alive.
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network