To Record What Is Happening, Further Below Are Some Twitter Rants Of Trump’s Doomed Presidency:

Neo-Nazis support Trump - Twitter rants of Trump’s doomed presidencyBy Lynda Carson - November 4, 2020Earlier today the impeached president Donald J. Trump’s apparently doomed re-election campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, and the losing campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, to contest the election results and stop the ballot count since Trump fell far behind Joe Biden in the election game of collecting 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, and the White House.Presently, Joe Biden is leading with 264 or @53 electoral votes, and the impeached President Donald J. Trump is far behind with only 214 electoral votes.It may take days to sort out who the winner is, despite the fact that Trump falsely claimed that he won the election earlier this morning. According to the Associated press, “The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.” Protect the vote rallies have been taking place across the nation to fight back against the corrupt Trump regime’s brutal attack on the integrity of the election ballot count, that is causing instability across the nation.In contrast, the neo-Nazis and Andrew Anglin, of the neo-Nazi website called the Daily Stormer are up in arms about Trump’s apparent electoral college election loss to Joe Biden, and is claiming that Trump should declare Martial Law to prevent the loss of America to all of us who declined to vote for the impeached President Donald J. Trump.In part, the neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin writes, “He (Trump) is saying that the damage is already done, meaning that he understands that there probably is not a solution through the electoral process.He also knows that these criminals who stole this election are going to put him in prison, to torture and ultimate kill not just him but his entire family (excluding Jared and Ivanka).I think there is a very good chance that the President is going to take executive action to secure the country. That is to say: it is clear that he is thinking about declaring martial law and canceling the transfer of power.He has absolutely nothing to lose, and he has everything to gain. He also has a clear argument that this is necessary.It is very clear that Trump could successfully implement martial law in this country and round up his enemies. We have seen the overwhelming support that Trump has among the population. The people will stand behind him.That is really the only option at this point.”The KKK Also Supports Trump: Thomas Robb, the head of the Knights Party of the Ku Klux Klan is also a supporter of the impeached President Donald J. Trump, and he is upset that 47% of voters were in support of Joe Biden as of October 26, 2020. Meanwhile, the apparent doomed members of Trump’s presidency are ranting and raving on Twitter, and below are a few tweets going around since they realized that Trump may have been defeated at the polls by the American public who have had enough of the brutal Trump regime. See a few tweets below…Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump6hWe have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump9hWe are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump10hWow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreThey are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump11hThey are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13hWHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13hHow come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreLast night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreWe are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump23hI will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump RetweetedGOP@GOPNov 3There is still time to get out and cast your vote!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 3WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 3Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedKyle Morris@RealKyleMorris4hNEW: ⁦@RudyGiulianihas launched a major effort to challenge what he describes as “highly suspect” mail-in ballots that were counted in Philadelphia without proper observation.>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedDinesh D'Souza@DineshDSouza7hDemocrats are doing everything in their power to STEAL this election.@RudyGiulianiisn't going to allow it to happen and now he's FIGHTING BACK.>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedTeam Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)@TeamTrump7h@EricTrumpin #Philadelphia: Democrats are trying to cheat>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedTeam Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)@TeamTrump6hMayor@RudyGiulianiin #Philadelphia:"This form of balloting has always been considered the most prone to fraud. That's according to the New York Times - when it didn't apply to candidate@realDonaldTrump.">>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedTeam Trump (Text VOTE to 88022)@TeamTrump7hTrump Campaign Hosts a Press Conference in #Philadelphia, PA with Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Pam Bondi, and Corey Lewandowski>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedNatalie Harp - Text TRUMP to 88022@NatalieJHarp7h“Do you think we’re stupid? Do you think we’re fools?...we’re going to stick with this. We’re going to win this...we’ve already won!”@RudyGiulianiLIVE in PA>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiuliani10hEn route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrumpup by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiuliani16hMOST POLLSTERS LIE FOR SECOND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN A ROW!!!!>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiuliani20hTrump now leads in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes with 74% cast. It is a lie that it is too close to call. That is cheating.>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiulianiNov 3TRUMP LEADING IN PENNSYLVANIA 51% TO 46%. 51% COUNTED. CROOKED PHILLY DEMOCRAT MACHINE STOPS COUNTING. ALL THEIR BALLOTS SHOULD BE IMPOUNDED AND COUNTED BY INDEPENDENT MONITOR NOT BY CROOKED HACK POLITICIANS.>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiulianiNov 3#HonestNews calls Florida, Georgia, Ohio for Trump. #FakeNews playing a phony game.>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiulianiNov 3The fake media is refusing to call Florida, Ohio and Georgia so they can maintain a phony lead for Biden. Just like supporting corrupt impeachments and imposing the first censorship in American history. They are as corrupt as the #BidenCrimeFamily.>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani RetweetedAndrew H. Giuliani@AndrewHGiulianiNov 3On this day of days, the American people will make one of the most important choices in the history of our union. This sacred choice will be indicative of whether America, moving forward, will be a country that trust its citizens with increased Freedom from Government, or...[1/2]>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiulianiNov 3@realDonaldTrump, on behalf of millions of American Patriots, THANK YOU for pouring your heart, soul, and boundless energy into fighting relentlessly for freedom and We The People!" -@SidneyPowell1>>>>>>Rudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiulianiNov 3Today is the day we fight to preserve our American way of life. VOTE!>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrump8hWe have won Pennsylvania!Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrump8hAbsolute fraud!>>>>>>Eric Trump RetweetedRudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiuliani10hEn route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrumpup by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrump12hAnd we are pulling 2-1 of voters that voted on Election Day (the last ballots to be counted).@FoxNewsshould never have called this. We will win Arizona>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrump13hWe will win Arizona! The@FoxNewscall was horrible...>>>>>>Eric Trump RetweetedRudy W. Giuliani@RudyGiuliani20hTrump now leads in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes with 74% cast. It is a lie that it is too close to call. That is cheating.>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3Nevada get out and VOTE! We can take this!>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3Nevada - we are so close! Get out and vote ASAP! Let’s #KeepAmericaGreat>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3Minnesota get out and vote! We can flip Minnesota Red!>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3Pennsylvania please get out and VOTE!! We must save America from the radical left!>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3Turn Nevada Red!!!>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3You can hear the Biden campaign beginning to crumble. They are frightened...>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3Anyone can report issues at their polling places. Please use the numbers below to report any observed problem!>>>>>>Eric Trump RetweetedNick Trainer@NicholasTrainerNov 3bad things happening in Philadelphia>>>>>>Eric Trump@EricTrumpNov 3It’s amazing how far we have come! So proud of you Dad!>>>>>>Ivanka Trump@IvankaTrumpNov 3Let’s do this!!>>>>>>Ivanka Trump@IvankaTrumpNov 3My #Mood this Election Day !!!!!!!It’s GAME DAY America. Get out and VOTE TRUMP!!!>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr.@DonaldJTrumpJr2hWhere is the DOJ???>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted#ThePersistence@ScottPresler3hSee you tomorrow, Harrisburg, PA: Capitol Building 12 p.m. Bring “Stop The Steal” signs & be prepared to stay as long as possible.>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedLaura Ingraham@IngrahamAngle3h23,277 votes just counted in Philly. And ALL for Biden?! As the Beatles sang: “Back in the USSR, you don’t know how lucky you are...”>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedCharlie Kirk@charliekirk113hArizona sources are telling me the numbers are shaping out to be very good for@realDonaldTrump! Totally irresponsible to call this race so early. Hold the line!>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedDavid Steinberg@realDSteinberg3hThe turnout numbers in Minnesota — especially Hennepin County, already proven to be a historically corrupt area — are ludicrous. Yet they are getting scant attention because the process insanity in other battlegrounds is so visible.>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedJordan Epperson@J_Epp_5hBREAKING: Over 500 mail in ballots for Trump found dumped at Marysville Precinct in Michigan.>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedMollie@MZHemingway3hPA Secretary of State overseeing what’s being done in PA isn’t just a partisan but this level of anti-Trump partisan>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedMaria Bartiromo@MariaBartiromo3hYes, Democrats Are Trying To Steal The Election In Michigan, Wisconsin, And Pennsylvania ⁦@MorningsMaria⁩ ⁦@FoxBusiness>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedDana Loesch@DLoesch3hDoesn’t Pennslyvania’s Secretary of State inspire a lot of confidence in their ability to conduct impartial vote counts?>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedJames Woods@RealJamesWoods4hThis is pure banana republic shit here...>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedRichard Grenell@RichardGrenell6hPlease RT and send this to any Nevada Republican you know. We demand transparency.>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedRichard Grenell@RichardGrenell5hDemocrats have always been against showing an ID in order to vote. Now we know why. They want to count illegal votes. Demand we count only LEGAL votes.>>>>>>Donald Trump Jr. RetweetedCharlie Kirk@charliekirk116hAnyone who calls this entire election with 600,000+ votes left to be counted in Arizona is acting in bad faith and should not be taken seriously. This race is very much alive.>>>>>>