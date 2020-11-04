From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Steal this election - Trump falsely claims he won the election
November 3, 2020 Election That The Impeached President Donald J. Trump Falsely Claimed That He Won!
Steal this election - Trump falsely claims he won the election
By Lynda Carson - November 4, 2020
Early this morning, the impeached President Donald J. Trump is intent on stealing this election by claiming fraud in the election process, and falsely claiming that he won the election without having any proof to back up his delusional claims.
“This is a fraud on the American public,” the president said to a cheering crowd of supporters and his family at the White House before the election ballot count was completed across the nation. “This is an embarrassment to our country,” Trump falsely claimed.
Additionally, Trump stated, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”
The impeached President Donald J. Trump threatened to fight the results of the election at the supreme court, and said “We will be going to the US supreme court. We want all voting to stop.”
Meanwhile out of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, at the moment Joe Biden has 220, and Trump has 213.
Election officials continue to count the valid ballots throughout the nation until the election count is finished which may take a few days to finish the process.
Click on links below to watch Trump’s false claim of victory, and his false claim that he won the election. If it says there's an error, have patience. The YouTube video will play shortly, and you do not have to do anything…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH3U7wrookc
https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2020/11/03/trump-biden-election-live-updates/
To falsely accuse the American public and election officials of trying to steal the election because he is afraid of losing the election, is one of the most despicable things this president has done to the American people.
We now are in a major constitutional crisis of epic proportions, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, as Trump will try to get the U.S. Supreme court to stop the election ballot count, and have himself declared the winner.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
