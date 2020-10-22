BayLegal Opposes the City of Oakland’s Proposed “Homeless Encampment Management Policy”October 19, 2020By BayLegalOn Friday, October 16, Bay Area Legal Aid attorneys submitted public comment strongly opposing the City of Oakland’s proposed “Homeless Encampment Management Policy.” Implementation of the policy as written would result in unconstitutional seizures of property and denial of due process rights to those living unsheltered in Oakland. It would needlessly increase policing, accelerate the criminalization of poverty, and unlawfully punish unsheltered people with no other place to go. The policy was written without the input of the Homeless Advisory Commission, which is scheduled to launch next month and will provide an avenue for citizen input that the process leading to the current policy lacked.Click below for full release...>>>>>>