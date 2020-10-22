From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
Green Voter Guide paper and online versions
Here is info about Voter Guides and endorsements by the Green Parties of Alameda, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties:
Paper copies of the "Green Voter Guide" (published by the Green Party of Alameda County) are available 24/7 on the porch of the Grassroots House, 2022 Blake St., Berkeley, and they are also available at "It's Your Move Games and Hobbies", 4920 Telegraph Ave., Oakland during their normal business hours (Monday thru Friday: Noon to 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday: 10 am to 4 pm). The online version of the "Green Voter Guide" is here: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides (On that page, please click on the letters "pdf")
The San Francisco Green Party endorsements can be found on their website: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements (Also, they, along with the Green Party of Alameda County endorsements, are listed here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/06/18837330.php ).
The Green Party of Santa Clara County endorsements can be found here: https://sccgreens.org/elections/2020-nov-voter-guide
The Sonoma Green Party endorsements are on their website, here: https://sonomagreenparty.org/
The San Francisco Green Party endorsements can be found on their website: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements (Also, they, along with the Green Party of Alameda County endorsements, are listed here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/06/18837330.php ).
The Green Party of Santa Clara County endorsements can be found here: https://sccgreens.org/elections/2020-nov-voter-guide
The Sonoma Green Party endorsements are on their website, here: https://sonomagreenparty.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network