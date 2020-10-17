Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists by SpyBuster

Saturday Oct 17th, 2020 7:16 AM

Federal regulations state that government agencies "May not investigate U.S. persons or collect or maintain information about them solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment or the lawful exercise of other rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States". - But the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) is ignoring the law and still spying on you!