From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists
Federal regulations state that government agencies "May not investigate U.S. persons or collect or maintain information about them solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment or the lawful exercise of other rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States". - But the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) is ignoring the law and still spying on you!
A recent Indymedia article, Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption, (http://www.portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439457.shtml) highlighted the threat that our communities face from out-of-control government agencies, such as the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Anti-Terrorism Office (http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/02/438207.shtml), and the JBLM Police Department. To protect ourselves against abusive government agencies we must be aware of the threat and have the knowledge and tools to mitigate that threat. To this end we present the following list of Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists...
A Demonstrator’s Guide to Gas Masks and Goggles - Everything You Need to Know to Protect Your Eyes and Lungs from Gas and Projectiles
https://crimethinc.com/2020/09/02/a-demonstrators-guide-to-gas-masks-and-goggles-everything-you-need-to-know-to-protect-your-eyes-and-lungs-from-gas-and-projectiles
A Practical Security Handbook for Activists and Campaigns (v 2.7)
https://mtlcontreinfo.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/booklet-2.7final.pdf
A Step-by-Step Guide to Direct Action
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/14/direct-action-guide
A Troublemakers’ Guide: Principles for Racial Justice Activists in the Face of State Repression
https://collectiveliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/A-Troublemakers-Guide-Principles-for-Racial-Justice-Activists-in-the-Face-of-State-Repression-FINAL.pdf
Activist Communications
https://organizingforpower.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/05/activist-communications.pdf
Activist or Protester? (EFF): How to keep you and your communications safe wherever your campaigning takes you.
https://ssd.eff.org/en/playlist/activist-or-protester
An Activist’s Guide to Information Security
https://www.sproutdistro.com/catalog/zines/security/activists-guide-information-security
Anonymity Security
https://ia600906.us.archive.org/20/items/AnonymitySecurity/anonymity_security-SCREEN.pdf
Anonymous - Survival Guide for Citizens in a Revolution
http://www.tacticalmediafiles.net/mmbase/attachments/4958/Anonymous_-__Survival_Guide_for_Citizens_in_a_Revolution.pdf
Anti-doxing guide for activists facing attacks from the alt-right
https://digitalsecurity.readthedocs.io/en/latest/anti_doxing_guide.html
Burner Phone Best Practices
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/27/burner-phone-best-practices
Choosing the Proper Tool for the Task - Assessing Your Encryption Options
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/21/choosing-the-proper-tool-for-the-task-assessing-your-encryption-options
CIA Sabotage Manual
https://intbel.com/Downloads/PDFs/CIA-Manual.pdf
Cover Your Forehead…: and other lessons from Pax
https://pugetsoundanarchists.org/wp-content/uploads/cover-your-forehead-and-other-lessons-pax-1.pdf
CPJ Journalist Security Guide
https://cpj.org/reports/2012/04/journalist-security-guide/
Cyber OPSEC (YouTube Video) from the Interagency OPSEC Support Staff (IOSS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtcwUNbghfI
Cybersecurity for Journalists: How to defeat threat actors and defend freedom of the press
https://blog.malwarebytes.com/how-tos-2/2019/11/cybersecurity-for-journalists-how-to-defeat-threat-actors-and-defend-freedom-of-the-press/
Dark Web Beginners Security Guide
https://www.airsassociation.org/airs-articles/dark-web-beginners-security-guide
http://deepwebfeed.com/index.php/other-pages/jolly-rogers-security-guide/item/274-jolly-rogers-security-guide-for-beginners
Data Detox Kit
https://www.datadetoxkit.org/en/home
Digital Security for Activists
https://we.riseup.net/assets/493360/digital+security+for+activists.pdf
Digital Security and Privacy for Human Rights Defenders
https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/file/2476/download?token=FDZ2Guat
Don't Talk to the Police - Professor James Duane (Regent University School of Law) (YouTube Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever! (Indybay)
https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/07/28/don_t_talk_to_the_police_-_ever.pdf
Doxcare - Prevention and Aftercare for Those Targeted by Doxxing and Political Harassment
https://crimethinc.com/2020/08/26/doxcare-prevention-and-aftercare-for-those-targeted-by-doxxing-and-political-harassment
Earth First! Direct Action Manual
https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2015/06/18/the-earth-first-direct-action-manual-is-once-again-available-online-to-buy-or-read-for-free/
Earth First! Journal
https://earthfirstjournal.org/directactionmanual/
Exposing the Invisible - The Kit
https://kit.exposingtheinvisible.org/en/index.html
Fashion Tips for the Brave
https://crimethinc.com/2008/10/11/fashion-tips-for-the-brave
Five Digital Security Tools to Protect Your Work and Sources
https://www.icij.org/inside-icij/2018/01/five-digital-security-tools-to-protect-your-work-and-sources/
How Journalists and Activists Can Identify and Counter Physical Surveillance
https://artplusmarketing.com/how-journalists-and-activists-can-identify-and-counter-physical-surveillance-1ad19b6a8981
How to Stay Safe Online: A Cybersecurity Guide for Political Activists
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-to-stay-safe-online-a-cybersecurity-guide-for-political-activists/
If An Agent Knocks
http://www.rageuniversity.org/LEGALGUIDES/files/if%20an%20agent%20knocks%20-%20US.pdf
https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/assets/files/CCR_If_An_Agent_Knocks.pdf
If the FBI Approaches You to Become an Informant
https://crimethinc.com/2017/05/17/if-the-fbi-approaches-you-to-become-an-informant-an-faq-what-you-need-to-know
Is S/He an Informant? - A Ten Point Checklist
https://crimethinc.com/2013/07/06/is-she-an-informant-a-ten-point-checklist
Journalist's Toolbox
https://www.journaliststoolbox.org/2020/10/16/security-tools/
Know Your Rights (ACLU)
https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/
Know Your Rights as a Photographer!
https://photographylife.com/know-your-rights-as-a-photographer
Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/09/18837411.php
Legal Rights of Photographers
https://www.cob.org/wp-content/uploads/legal-rights-of-photographers.pdf
London Calling: A Cellphone and Internet Security Primer
https://ia803107.us.archive.org/33/items/LondonCallingACellphoneAndInternetSecurityPrimer/london_calling-SCREEN.pdf
Motherboard Guide to Not Getting Hacked
https://www.vice.com/en/article/d3devm/motherboard-guide-to-not-getting-hacked-online-safety-guide
Need to Know Basis
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/pdfs/Need_To_Know_Basis_Screen.pdf
Operational Security for Activists
https://security.nym.vc/
Outrun the Bear: ProtonMail is Not for Activists
https://cldc.org/protonmail/
PRISM Break - Opt out of global data surveillance programs ...
https://prism-break.org/en/
PrivacyTools - Encryption Against Global Mass Surveillance
https://www.privacytools.io/
Profiles of Provocateurs
https://ia800704.us.archive.org/1/items/ProfilesOfProvocateurs_197/profiles_of_provocateurs.pdf
RATS (Claire Wolfe)
http://www.rats-nosnitch.com/rats.pdf
Secure Drop: A Project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation
https://securedrop.org/
Security & Counter-Surveillance - Information Against the Police State
https://ia800307.us.archive.org/24/items/SecurityCounter-surveillance/security-countersurveillance.pdf
Security Culture - An Introduction to Security for Activists, Organizers, and Revolutionaries
https://dgrnewsservice.org/civilization/repression/an-introduction-to-security-for-activists-organizers-and-revolutionaries/
Security Culture for Activists (Ruckus Society)
https://ruckus.org/training-manuals/security-tips-resources/
https://we.riseup.net/assets/145538/RuckusSecurityCultureForActivists.pdf
Security in a Box
https://securityinabox.org/en/
Seven Myths about the Police
https://crimethinc.com/2011/10/25/seven-myths-about-the-police
Stay Calm
https://ia802605.us.archive.org/13/items/StayCalm/stay_calm-SCREEN.pdf
Stop Hunting Sheep
https://ia802604.us.archive.org/33/items/StopHuntingSheep/stop_hunting_sheep.pdf
Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance (Stratfor)
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/attach/17/17948_-1.pdf
Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance For Human Rights Defenders And Their Organisation
https://www.protectioninternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Online-NO2_SURVEILLANCE-AND-COUNTER-SURVEILLANCE-FOR-HUMAN-RIGHTS-DEFENDERS-AND-THEIR-ORGANISATION-310315.pdf
Surviving a Grand Jury
https://crimethinc.com/2017/12/27/surviving-a-grand-jury-three-narratives-from-grand-jury-resisters
Tactics to Secure Your Smartphone Before Joining a Protest (Amnesty International)
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2020/06/tactics-to-secure-phone-before-a-protest/
Tech Tools for Activism
https://ia803102.us.archive.org/6/items/TechToolsForActivism/tech_tools_for_activism-SCREEN.pdf
The Activist's Guide to Digital Security
https://mpactglobal.org/the-activists-guide-to-digital-security/
The Grugq - OPSEC: Because Jail is for wuftpd (YouTube Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XaYdCdwiWU
The Photographer's Right
http://krages.com/ThePhotographersRight.pdf
The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
https://we.riseup.net/assets/355960/smartgirlsguidetoprivacy.pdf
The Wired Guide to Digital Security
https://www.wired.com/2017/12/digital-security-guide/
Towards a Collective Security Culture
https://crimethinc.com/2009/06/25/towards-a-collective-security-culture
Twitter Activist Security: Guidelines for safer resistance (The Grugq)
https://medium.com/@thegrugq/twitter-activist-security-7c806bae9cb0
What Is Security Culture? A Guide to Staying Safe
https://ia802608.us.archive.org/8/items/WhatIsSecurityCultureAGuideToStayingSafe/what_is_security_culture-SCREEN.pdf
What To Do When the Government Knocks on Your Company's Door (Paul Hastings)
https://www.paulhastings.com/docs/default-source/PDFs/1302510edf6923346428811cff00004cbded.pdf
When the Police Knock on Your Door
https://crimethinc.com/2017/08/24/when-the-police-knock-on-your-door-your-rights-and-options-a-legal-guide-and-poster
You Have a Right to Remain Silent by the NLG
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2017/08/24/KYRpamphletSF.pdf
66 Ways to Protect Your Privacy Right Now (Consumer Reports)
https://www.consumerreports.org/privacy/66-ways-to-protect-your-privacy-right-now/
A Demonstrator’s Guide to Gas Masks and Goggles - Everything You Need to Know to Protect Your Eyes and Lungs from Gas and Projectiles
https://crimethinc.com/2020/09/02/a-demonstrators-guide-to-gas-masks-and-goggles-everything-you-need-to-know-to-protect-your-eyes-and-lungs-from-gas-and-projectiles
A Practical Security Handbook for Activists and Campaigns (v 2.7)
https://mtlcontreinfo.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/booklet-2.7final.pdf
A Step-by-Step Guide to Direct Action
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/14/direct-action-guide
A Troublemakers’ Guide: Principles for Racial Justice Activists in the Face of State Repression
https://collectiveliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/A-Troublemakers-Guide-Principles-for-Racial-Justice-Activists-in-the-Face-of-State-Repression-FINAL.pdf
Activist Communications
https://organizingforpower.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/05/activist-communications.pdf
Activist or Protester? (EFF): How to keep you and your communications safe wherever your campaigning takes you.
https://ssd.eff.org/en/playlist/activist-or-protester
An Activist’s Guide to Information Security
https://www.sproutdistro.com/catalog/zines/security/activists-guide-information-security
Anonymity Security
https://ia600906.us.archive.org/20/items/AnonymitySecurity/anonymity_security-SCREEN.pdf
Anonymous - Survival Guide for Citizens in a Revolution
http://www.tacticalmediafiles.net/mmbase/attachments/4958/Anonymous_-__Survival_Guide_for_Citizens_in_a_Revolution.pdf
Anti-doxing guide for activists facing attacks from the alt-right
https://digitalsecurity.readthedocs.io/en/latest/anti_doxing_guide.html
Burner Phone Best Practices
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/27/burner-phone-best-practices
Choosing the Proper Tool for the Task - Assessing Your Encryption Options
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/21/choosing-the-proper-tool-for-the-task-assessing-your-encryption-options
CIA Sabotage Manual
https://intbel.com/Downloads/PDFs/CIA-Manual.pdf
Cover Your Forehead…: and other lessons from Pax
https://pugetsoundanarchists.org/wp-content/uploads/cover-your-forehead-and-other-lessons-pax-1.pdf
CPJ Journalist Security Guide
https://cpj.org/reports/2012/04/journalist-security-guide/
Cyber OPSEC (YouTube Video) from the Interagency OPSEC Support Staff (IOSS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtcwUNbghfI
Cybersecurity for Journalists: How to defeat threat actors and defend freedom of the press
https://blog.malwarebytes.com/how-tos-2/2019/11/cybersecurity-for-journalists-how-to-defeat-threat-actors-and-defend-freedom-of-the-press/
Dark Web Beginners Security Guide
https://www.airsassociation.org/airs-articles/dark-web-beginners-security-guide
http://deepwebfeed.com/index.php/other-pages/jolly-rogers-security-guide/item/274-jolly-rogers-security-guide-for-beginners
Data Detox Kit
https://www.datadetoxkit.org/en/home
Digital Security for Activists
https://we.riseup.net/assets/493360/digital+security+for+activists.pdf
Digital Security and Privacy for Human Rights Defenders
https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/file/2476/download?token=FDZ2Guat
Don't Talk to the Police - Professor James Duane (Regent University School of Law) (YouTube Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever! (Indybay)
https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/07/28/don_t_talk_to_the_police_-_ever.pdf
Doxcare - Prevention and Aftercare for Those Targeted by Doxxing and Political Harassment
https://crimethinc.com/2020/08/26/doxcare-prevention-and-aftercare-for-those-targeted-by-doxxing-and-political-harassment
Earth First! Direct Action Manual
https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2015/06/18/the-earth-first-direct-action-manual-is-once-again-available-online-to-buy-or-read-for-free/
Earth First! Journal
https://earthfirstjournal.org/directactionmanual/
Exposing the Invisible - The Kit
https://kit.exposingtheinvisible.org/en/index.html
Fashion Tips for the Brave
https://crimethinc.com/2008/10/11/fashion-tips-for-the-brave
Five Digital Security Tools to Protect Your Work and Sources
https://www.icij.org/inside-icij/2018/01/five-digital-security-tools-to-protect-your-work-and-sources/
How Journalists and Activists Can Identify and Counter Physical Surveillance
https://artplusmarketing.com/how-journalists-and-activists-can-identify-and-counter-physical-surveillance-1ad19b6a8981
How to Stay Safe Online: A Cybersecurity Guide for Political Activists
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-to-stay-safe-online-a-cybersecurity-guide-for-political-activists/
If An Agent Knocks
http://www.rageuniversity.org/LEGALGUIDES/files/if%20an%20agent%20knocks%20-%20US.pdf
https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/assets/files/CCR_If_An_Agent_Knocks.pdf
If the FBI Approaches You to Become an Informant
https://crimethinc.com/2017/05/17/if-the-fbi-approaches-you-to-become-an-informant-an-faq-what-you-need-to-know
Is S/He an Informant? - A Ten Point Checklist
https://crimethinc.com/2013/07/06/is-she-an-informant-a-ten-point-checklist
Journalist's Toolbox
https://www.journaliststoolbox.org/2020/10/16/security-tools/
Know Your Rights (ACLU)
https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/
Know Your Rights as a Photographer!
https://photographylife.com/know-your-rights-as-a-photographer
Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/09/18837411.php
Legal Rights of Photographers
https://www.cob.org/wp-content/uploads/legal-rights-of-photographers.pdf
London Calling: A Cellphone and Internet Security Primer
https://ia803107.us.archive.org/33/items/LondonCallingACellphoneAndInternetSecurityPrimer/london_calling-SCREEN.pdf
Motherboard Guide to Not Getting Hacked
https://www.vice.com/en/article/d3devm/motherboard-guide-to-not-getting-hacked-online-safety-guide
Need to Know Basis
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/pdfs/Need_To_Know_Basis_Screen.pdf
Operational Security for Activists
https://security.nym.vc/
Outrun the Bear: ProtonMail is Not for Activists
https://cldc.org/protonmail/
PRISM Break - Opt out of global data surveillance programs ...
https://prism-break.org/en/
PrivacyTools - Encryption Against Global Mass Surveillance
https://www.privacytools.io/
Profiles of Provocateurs
https://ia800704.us.archive.org/1/items/ProfilesOfProvocateurs_197/profiles_of_provocateurs.pdf
RATS (Claire Wolfe)
http://www.rats-nosnitch.com/rats.pdf
Secure Drop: A Project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation
https://securedrop.org/
Security & Counter-Surveillance - Information Against the Police State
https://ia800307.us.archive.org/24/items/SecurityCounter-surveillance/security-countersurveillance.pdf
Security Culture - An Introduction to Security for Activists, Organizers, and Revolutionaries
https://dgrnewsservice.org/civilization/repression/an-introduction-to-security-for-activists-organizers-and-revolutionaries/
Security Culture for Activists (Ruckus Society)
https://ruckus.org/training-manuals/security-tips-resources/
https://we.riseup.net/assets/145538/RuckusSecurityCultureForActivists.pdf
Security in a Box
https://securityinabox.org/en/
Seven Myths about the Police
https://crimethinc.com/2011/10/25/seven-myths-about-the-police
Stay Calm
https://ia802605.us.archive.org/13/items/StayCalm/stay_calm-SCREEN.pdf
Stop Hunting Sheep
https://ia802604.us.archive.org/33/items/StopHuntingSheep/stop_hunting_sheep.pdf
Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance (Stratfor)
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/attach/17/17948_-1.pdf
Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance For Human Rights Defenders And Their Organisation
https://www.protectioninternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Online-NO2_SURVEILLANCE-AND-COUNTER-SURVEILLANCE-FOR-HUMAN-RIGHTS-DEFENDERS-AND-THEIR-ORGANISATION-310315.pdf
Surviving a Grand Jury
https://crimethinc.com/2017/12/27/surviving-a-grand-jury-three-narratives-from-grand-jury-resisters
Tactics to Secure Your Smartphone Before Joining a Protest (Amnesty International)
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2020/06/tactics-to-secure-phone-before-a-protest/
Tech Tools for Activism
https://ia803102.us.archive.org/6/items/TechToolsForActivism/tech_tools_for_activism-SCREEN.pdf
The Activist's Guide to Digital Security
https://mpactglobal.org/the-activists-guide-to-digital-security/
The Grugq - OPSEC: Because Jail is for wuftpd (YouTube Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XaYdCdwiWU
The Photographer's Right
http://krages.com/ThePhotographersRight.pdf
The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
https://we.riseup.net/assets/355960/smartgirlsguidetoprivacy.pdf
The Wired Guide to Digital Security
https://www.wired.com/2017/12/digital-security-guide/
Towards a Collective Security Culture
https://crimethinc.com/2009/06/25/towards-a-collective-security-culture
Twitter Activist Security: Guidelines for safer resistance (The Grugq)
https://medium.com/@thegrugq/twitter-activist-security-7c806bae9cb0
What Is Security Culture? A Guide to Staying Safe
https://ia802608.us.archive.org/8/items/WhatIsSecurityCultureAGuideToStayingSafe/what_is_security_culture-SCREEN.pdf
What To Do When the Government Knocks on Your Company's Door (Paul Hastings)
https://www.paulhastings.com/docs/default-source/PDFs/1302510edf6923346428811cff00004cbded.pdf
When the Police Knock on Your Door
https://crimethinc.com/2017/08/24/when-the-police-knock-on-your-door-your-rights-and-options-a-legal-guide-and-poster
You Have a Right to Remain Silent by the NLG
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2017/08/24/KYRpamphletSF.pdf
66 Ways to Protect Your Privacy Right Now (Consumer Reports)
https://www.consumerreports.org/privacy/66-ways-to-protect-your-privacy-right-now/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network