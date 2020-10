Federal regulations state that government agencies "May not investigate U.S. persons or collect or maintain information about them solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment or the lawful exercise of other rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States". - But the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) is ignoring the law and still spying on you!

A recent Indymedia article, Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption, ( http://www.portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439457.shtml ) highlighted the threat that our communities face from out-of-control government agencies, such as the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Anti-Terrorism Office ( http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/02/438207.shtml ), and the JBLM Police Department. To protect ourselves against abusive government agencies we must be aware of the threat and have the knowledge and tools to mitigate that threat. To this end we present the following list of Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists...A Demonstrator’s Guide to Gas Masks and Goggles - Everything You Need to Know to Protect Your Eyes and Lungs from Gas and ProjectilesA Practical Security Handbook for Activists and Campaigns (v 2.7)A Step-by-Step Guide to Direct ActionA Troublemakers’ Guide: Principles for Racial Justice Activists in the Face of State RepressionActivist CommunicationsActivist or Protester? (EFF): How to keep you and your communications safe wherever your campaigning takes you.An Activist’s Guide to Information SecurityAnonymity SecurityAnonymous - Survival Guide for Citizens in a RevolutionAnti-doxing guide for activists facing attacks from the alt-rightBurner Phone Best PracticesChoosing the Proper Tool for the Task - Assessing Your Encryption OptionsCIA Sabotage ManualCover Your Forehead…: and other lessons from PaxCPJ Journalist Security GuideCyber OPSEC (YouTube Video) from the Interagency OPSEC Support Staff (IOSS)Cybersecurity for Journalists: How to defeat threat actors and defend freedom of the pressDark Web Beginners Security GuideData Detox KitDigital Security for ActivistsDigital Security and Privacy for Human Rights DefendersDon't Talk to the Police - Professor James Duane (Regent University School of Law) (YouTube Video)Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever! (Indybay)Doxcare - Prevention and Aftercare for Those Targeted by Doxxing and Political HarassmentEarth First! Direct Action ManualEarth First! JournalExposing the Invisible - The KitFashion Tips for the BraveFive Digital Security Tools to Protect Your Work and SourcesHow Journalists and Activists Can Identify and Counter Physical SurveillanceHow to Stay Safe Online: A Cybersecurity Guide for Political ActivistsIf An Agent KnocksIf the FBI Approaches You to Become an InformantIs S/He an Informant? - A Ten Point ChecklistJournalist's ToolboxKnow Your Rights (ACLU)Know Your Rights as a Photographer!Know Your Rights - Fight Police CorruptionLegal Rights of PhotographersLondon Calling: A Cellphone and Internet Security PrimerMotherboard Guide to Not Getting HackedNeed to Know BasisOperational Security for ActivistsOutrun the Bear: ProtonMail is Not for ActivistsPRISM Break - Opt out of global data surveillance programs ...PrivacyTools - Encryption Against Global Mass SurveillanceProfiles of ProvocateursRATS (Claire Wolfe)Secure Drop: A Project of the Freedom of the Press FoundationSecurity & Counter-Surveillance - Information Against the Police StateSecurity Culture - An Introduction to Security for Activists, Organizers, and RevolutionariesSecurity Culture for Activists (Ruckus Society)Security in a BoxSeven Myths about the PoliceStay CalmStop Hunting SheepSurveillance and Counter-Surveillance (Stratfor)Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance For Human Rights Defenders And Their OrganisationSurviving a Grand JuryTactics to Secure Your Smartphone Before Joining a Protest (Amnesty International)Tech Tools for ActivismThe Activist's Guide to Digital SecurityThe Grugq - OPSEC: Because Jail is for wuftpd (YouTube Video)The Photographer's RightThe Smart Girl's Guide to PrivacyThe Wired Guide to Digital SecurityTowards a Collective Security CultureTwitter Activist Security: Guidelines for safer resistance (The Grugq)What Is Security Culture? A Guide to Staying SafeWhat To Do When the Government Knocks on Your Company's Door (Paul Hastings)When the Police Knock on Your DoorYou Have a Right to Remain Silent by the NLG66 Ways to Protect Your Privacy Right Now (Consumer Reports)