top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists
by SpyBuster
Saturday Oct 17th, 2020 7:16 AM
Federal regulations state that government agencies "May not investigate U.S. persons or collect or maintain information about them solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment or the lawful exercise of other rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States". - But the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) is ignoring the law and still spying on you!
sm_jblm_notice.jpg
original image (666x521)
A recent Indymedia article, Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption, (http://www.portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439457.shtml) highlighted the threat that our communities face from out-of-control government agencies, such as the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Anti-Terrorism Office (http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/02/438207.shtml), and the JBLM Police Department. To protect ourselves against abusive government agencies we must be aware of the threat and have the knowledge and tools to mitigate that threat. To this end we present the following list of Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists...

A Demonstrator’s Guide to Gas Masks and Goggles - Everything You Need to Know to Protect Your Eyes and Lungs from Gas and Projectiles
https://crimethinc.com/2020/09/02/a-demonstrators-guide-to-gas-masks-and-goggles-everything-you-need-to-know-to-protect-your-eyes-and-lungs-from-gas-and-projectiles

A Practical Security Handbook for Activists and Campaigns (v 2.7)
https://mtlcontreinfo.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/booklet-2.7final.pdf

A Step-by-Step Guide to Direct Action
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/14/direct-action-guide

A Troublemakers’ Guide: Principles for Racial Justice Activists in the Face of State Repression
https://collectiveliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/A-Troublemakers-Guide-Principles-for-Racial-Justice-Activists-in-the-Face-of-State-Repression-FINAL.pdf

Activist Communications
https://organizingforpower.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/05/activist-communications.pdf

Activist or Protester? (EFF): How to keep you and your communications safe wherever your campaigning takes you.
https://ssd.eff.org/en/playlist/activist-or-protester

An Activist’s Guide to Information Security
https://www.sproutdistro.com/catalog/zines/security/activists-guide-information-security

Anonymity Security
https://ia600906.us.archive.org/20/items/AnonymitySecurity/anonymity_security-SCREEN.pdf

Anonymous - Survival Guide for Citizens in a Revolution
http://www.tacticalmediafiles.net/mmbase/attachments/4958/Anonymous_-__Survival_Guide_for_Citizens_in_a_Revolution.pdf

Anti-doxing guide for activists facing attacks from the alt-right
https://digitalsecurity.readthedocs.io/en/latest/anti_doxing_guide.html

Burner Phone Best Practices
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/27/burner-phone-best-practices

Choosing the Proper Tool for the Task - Assessing Your Encryption Options
https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/21/choosing-the-proper-tool-for-the-task-assessing-your-encryption-options

CIA Sabotage Manual
https://intbel.com/Downloads/PDFs/CIA-Manual.pdf

Cover Your Forehead…: and other lessons from Pax
https://pugetsoundanarchists.org/wp-content/uploads/cover-your-forehead-and-other-lessons-pax-1.pdf

CPJ Journalist Security Guide
https://cpj.org/reports/2012/04/journalist-security-guide/

Cyber OPSEC (YouTube Video) from the Interagency OPSEC Support Staff (IOSS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtcwUNbghfI

Cybersecurity for Journalists: How to defeat threat actors and defend freedom of the press
https://blog.malwarebytes.com/how-tos-2/2019/11/cybersecurity-for-journalists-how-to-defeat-threat-actors-and-defend-freedom-of-the-press/

Dark Web Beginners Security Guide
https://www.airsassociation.org/airs-articles/dark-web-beginners-security-guide

http://deepwebfeed.com/index.php/other-pages/jolly-rogers-security-guide/item/274-jolly-rogers-security-guide-for-beginners

Data Detox Kit
https://www.datadetoxkit.org/en/home

Digital Security for Activists
https://we.riseup.net/assets/493360/digital+security+for+activists.pdf

Digital Security and Privacy for Human Rights Defenders
https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/file/2476/download?token=FDZ2Guat

Don't Talk to the Police - Professor James Duane (Regent University School of Law) (YouTube Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE

Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever! (Indybay)
https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/07/28/don_t_talk_to_the_police_-_ever.pdf

Doxcare - Prevention and Aftercare for Those Targeted by Doxxing and Political Harassment
https://crimethinc.com/2020/08/26/doxcare-prevention-and-aftercare-for-those-targeted-by-doxxing-and-political-harassment

Earth First! Direct Action Manual
https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2015/06/18/the-earth-first-direct-action-manual-is-once-again-available-online-to-buy-or-read-for-free/

Earth First! Journal
https://earthfirstjournal.org/directactionmanual/

Exposing the Invisible - The Kit
https://kit.exposingtheinvisible.org/en/index.html

Fashion Tips for the Brave
https://crimethinc.com/2008/10/11/fashion-tips-for-the-brave

Five Digital Security Tools to Protect Your Work and Sources
https://www.icij.org/inside-icij/2018/01/five-digital-security-tools-to-protect-your-work-and-sources/

How Journalists and Activists Can Identify and Counter Physical Surveillance
https://artplusmarketing.com/how-journalists-and-activists-can-identify-and-counter-physical-surveillance-1ad19b6a8981

How to Stay Safe Online: A Cybersecurity Guide for Political Activists
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-to-stay-safe-online-a-cybersecurity-guide-for-political-activists/

If An Agent Knocks
http://www.rageuniversity.org/LEGALGUIDES/files/if%20an%20agent%20knocks%20-%20US.pdf
https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/assets/files/CCR_If_An_Agent_Knocks.pdf

If the FBI Approaches You to Become an Informant
https://crimethinc.com/2017/05/17/if-the-fbi-approaches-you-to-become-an-informant-an-faq-what-you-need-to-know

Is S/He an Informant? - A Ten Point Checklist
https://crimethinc.com/2013/07/06/is-she-an-informant-a-ten-point-checklist

Journalist's Toolbox
https://www.journaliststoolbox.org/2020/10/16/security-tools/

Know Your Rights (ACLU)
https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/

Know Your Rights as a Photographer!
https://photographylife.com/know-your-rights-as-a-photographer

Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/09/18837411.php

Legal Rights of Photographers
https://www.cob.org/wp-content/uploads/legal-rights-of-photographers.pdf

London Calling: A Cellphone and Internet Security Primer
https://ia803107.us.archive.org/33/items/LondonCallingACellphoneAndInternetSecurityPrimer/london_calling-SCREEN.pdf

Motherboard Guide to Not Getting Hacked
https://www.vice.com/en/article/d3devm/motherboard-guide-to-not-getting-hacked-online-safety-guide

Need to Know Basis
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/pdfs/Need_To_Know_Basis_Screen.pdf

Operational Security for Activists
https://security.nym.vc/

Outrun the Bear: ProtonMail is Not for Activists
https://cldc.org/protonmail/

PRISM Break - Opt out of global data surveillance programs ...
https://prism-break.org/en/

PrivacyTools - Encryption Against Global Mass Surveillance
https://www.privacytools.io/

Profiles of Provocateurs
https://ia800704.us.archive.org/1/items/ProfilesOfProvocateurs_197/profiles_of_provocateurs.pdf

RATS (Claire Wolfe)
http://www.rats-nosnitch.com/rats.pdf

Secure Drop: A Project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation
https://securedrop.org/

Security & Counter-Surveillance - Information Against the Police State
https://ia800307.us.archive.org/24/items/SecurityCounter-surveillance/security-countersurveillance.pdf

Security Culture - An Introduction to Security for Activists, Organizers, and Revolutionaries
https://dgrnewsservice.org/civilization/repression/an-introduction-to-security-for-activists-organizers-and-revolutionaries/

Security Culture for Activists (Ruckus Society)
https://ruckus.org/training-manuals/security-tips-resources/
https://we.riseup.net/assets/145538/RuckusSecurityCultureForActivists.pdf

Security in a Box
https://securityinabox.org/en/

Seven Myths about the Police
https://crimethinc.com/2011/10/25/seven-myths-about-the-police

Stay Calm
https://ia802605.us.archive.org/13/items/StayCalm/stay_calm-SCREEN.pdf

Stop Hunting Sheep
https://ia802604.us.archive.org/33/items/StopHuntingSheep/stop_hunting_sheep.pdf

Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance (Stratfor)
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/attach/17/17948_-1.pdf

Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance For Human Rights Defenders And Their Organisation
https://www.protectioninternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Online-NO2_SURVEILLANCE-AND-COUNTER-SURVEILLANCE-FOR-HUMAN-RIGHTS-DEFENDERS-AND-THEIR-ORGANISATION-310315.pdf

Surviving a Grand Jury
https://crimethinc.com/2017/12/27/surviving-a-grand-jury-three-narratives-from-grand-jury-resisters

Tactics to Secure Your Smartphone Before Joining a Protest (Amnesty International)
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2020/06/tactics-to-secure-phone-before-a-protest/

Tech Tools for Activism
https://ia803102.us.archive.org/6/items/TechToolsForActivism/tech_tools_for_activism-SCREEN.pdf

The Activist's Guide to Digital Security
https://mpactglobal.org/the-activists-guide-to-digital-security/

The Grugq - OPSEC: Because Jail is for wuftpd (YouTube Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XaYdCdwiWU

The Photographer's Right
http://krages.com/ThePhotographersRight.pdf

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
https://we.riseup.net/assets/355960/smartgirlsguidetoprivacy.pdf

The Wired Guide to Digital Security
https://www.wired.com/2017/12/digital-security-guide/

Towards a Collective Security Culture
https://crimethinc.com/2009/06/25/towards-a-collective-security-culture

Twitter Activist Security: Guidelines for safer resistance (The Grugq)
https://medium.com/@thegrugq/twitter-activist-security-7c806bae9cb0

What Is Security Culture? A Guide to Staying Safe
https://ia802608.us.archive.org/8/items/WhatIsSecurityCultureAGuideToStayingSafe/what_is_security_culture-SCREEN.pdf

What To Do When the Government Knocks on Your Company's Door (Paul Hastings)
https://www.paulhastings.com/docs/default-source/PDFs/1302510edf6923346428811cff00004cbded.pdf

When the Police Knock on Your Door
https://crimethinc.com/2017/08/24/when-the-police-knock-on-your-door-your-rights-and-options-a-legal-guide-and-poster

You Have a Right to Remain Silent by the NLG
https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2017/08/24/KYRpamphletSF.pdf

66 Ways to Protect Your Privacy Right Now (Consumer Reports)
https://www.consumerreports.org/privacy/66-ways-to-protect-your-privacy-right-now/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code