Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption by JBLM Cop Watch

Friday Oct 9th, 2020 4:51 PM

A paper on ways to protect yourself from a corrupt and abusive police department.

This paper was written by JBLM Cop Watch in response to the corruption, malfeasance, and official misconduct of personnel within the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Police Department in Washington State. We believe that the on-going illegal activities of the JBLM Police Department pose a threat to the community in general, and force use to take steps to protect ourselves from their abusive conduct and constant infringement upon our civil rights and liberties. - Although this paper focuses on the abuses on one department, the information provided may be of use to anyone being targeted by a corrupt and abusive government agency.



Please download this paper and share it with anyone who might become a victim of a corrupt and abusive police department.