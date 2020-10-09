From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption
A paper on ways to protect yourself from a corrupt and abusive police department.
This paper was written by JBLM Cop Watch in response to the corruption, malfeasance, and official misconduct of personnel within the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Police Department in Washington State. We believe that the on-going illegal activities of the JBLM Police Department pose a threat to the community in general, and force use to take steps to protect ourselves from their abusive conduct and constant infringement upon our civil rights and liberties. - Although this paper focuses on the abuses on one department, the information provided may be of use to anyone being targeted by a corrupt and abusive government agency.
Please download this paper and share it with anyone who might become a victim of a corrupt and abusive police department.
