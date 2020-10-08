We’re holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable
message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt
to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
In 2017, women made history when millions of us came together in the streets of
Washington D.C., across the USA, and around the world to rise against Trump
and make our resistance clear. We need to rise up again on October 17 and
finish the work we started three years ago.
March with us in D.C., find an event near you, or join this Call To Action online.
Date: October 17, 2020
Time: Varies for each location
San Francisco Bay Area
Find an event in SF Bay Area (use zip code): https://map.womensmarch.com/
Women's March San Francisco event: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/07/18837380.php
Women's March Washington D.C:
Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1269553490071466/
Go online w/ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
