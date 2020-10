message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt

to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.



In 2017, women made history when millions of us came together in the streets of

Washington D.C., across the USA, and around the world to rise against Trump

and make our resistance clear. We need to rise up again on October 17 and

finish the work we started three years ago.



March with us in D.C., find an event near you, or join this Call To Action online.



Date: October 17, 2020



Time: Varies for each location



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



San Francisco Bay Area



Find an event in SF Bay Area (use zip code):



Women's March San Francisco event:



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



Women's March Washington D.C:



Event:



Go online w/ Facebook page:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 4:06 PM