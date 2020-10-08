top
Women's March: Nationwide Marches & Actions to Honor RBG, #GOTV & Rise Against Trump!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 17
Time 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Women's March: online actions & socially distant in-person events across the country
We’re holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable
message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt
to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

In 2017, women made history when millions of us came together in the streets of
Washington D.C., across the USA, and around the world to rise against Trump
and make our resistance clear. We need to rise up again on October 17 and
finish the work we started three years ago.

March with us in D.C., find an event near you, or join this Call To Action online.

Date: October 17, 2020

Time: Varies for each location

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

San Francisco Bay Area

Find an event in SF Bay Area (use zip code): https://map.womensmarch.com/

Women's March San Francisco event: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/07/18837380.php

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

Women's March Washington D.C:

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1269553490071466/

Go online w/ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
sm_we_are_marching.jpg
original image (960x503)
For more event information: https://womensmarch.com/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 4:06 PM
§#WeAreMarching
by Women's March
Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 4:06 PM
wm_general.png
#Vote2020 # BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
https://womensmarch.com/
