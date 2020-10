HOSTS: Women's March San Francisco and partners



DATE & TIME: Saturday October 17th @ 11 AM PT



IN-PERSON: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street, San Francisco, CA 94102,

then we'll march to Embarcadero Plaza (NO pre or post rally during COVID)



ONLINE:



SAFETY: Masks and social distancing required



RSVP:

____________________________________________________________



MARCH FOR OUR RIGHTS!



Come drop off your filled out mailed Ballot at Civic Center [tents in front of Bill Graham Auditorium] and head to Grove St. between Larkin St. and Hyde St. to line up for the march.



March will start at 11am SHARP, we will march down Market Street to Embarcadero Plaza.

We will NOT have an in person Rally before or after the March and we ask the community's help to disperse at the end of the march.



We will have a virtual Call To Action livestream starting at 11:15AM as an option for those who cannot attend the march. Stay tuned for more information.



#MarchForOurRights



WE DEMAND:



--No Appointment Until AFTER Inauguration



--Protect Marriage Equality



--Protect Women’s Right to Choose



VOTE FOR:



ENDING VIOLENCE

REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

LGBTQI+ RIGHTS

WORKERS RIGHTS

CIVIL RIGHTS

DISABILITY RIGHTS

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE



ORGANIZATIONS:



Women’s March San Francisco

League of Women Voters SF

NARAL Pro-Choice California

Planned Parenthood Norther California

San Francisco Women’s Political Committee

The Women’s Building of San Francisco

____________________________________________________________



CALL TO ACTION



Livestream:



--Register to Vote (by Oct 19)



--Vote Early (starts Oct 5), in-person or by mail



--Drop off your Ballot in front of Civic Center before the march (on Oct 17th before 11 am)



#VOTE2020: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



#2020Census #BeCounted



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020

____________________________________________________________



SAFETY



*Masks ARE Required*



**No Rally at the Beginning or End of the March**



***March will be canceled if we are at Orange/Red quality air index***



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

____________________________________________________________

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 8:36 PM