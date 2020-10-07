Join us on for a social distance march or online to “March for Our Rights”!
HOSTS: Women's March San Francisco and partners
DATE & TIME: Saturday October 17th @ 11 AM PT
IN-PERSON: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street, San Francisco, CA 94102,
then we'll march to Embarcadero Plaza (NO pre or post rally during COVID)
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch
SAFETY: Masks and social distancing required
RSVP: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for-our-rights-2020
MARCH FOR OUR RIGHTS!
Come drop off your filled out mailed Ballot at Civic Center [tents in front of Bill Graham Auditorium] and head to Grove St. between Larkin St. and Hyde St. to line up for the march.
March will start at 11am SHARP, we will march down Market Street to Embarcadero Plaza.
We will NOT have an in person Rally before or after the March and we ask the community's help to disperse at the end of the march.
We will have a virtual Call To Action livestream starting at 11:15AM as an option for those who cannot attend the march. Stay tuned for more information.
#MarchForOurRights
WE DEMAND:
--No Appointment Until AFTER Inauguration
--Protect Marriage Equality
--Protect Women’s Right to Choose
VOTE FOR:
ENDING VIOLENCE
REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE
LGBTQI+ RIGHTS
WORKERS RIGHTS
CIVIL RIGHTS
DISABILITY RIGHTS
IMMIGRANT RIGHTS
ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE
ORGANIZATIONS:
Women’s March San Francisco
League of Women Voters SF
NARAL Pro-Choice California
Planned Parenthood Norther California
San Francisco Women’s Political Committee
The Women’s Building of San Francisco
CALL TO ACTION
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch
--Register to Vote (by Oct 19)
--Vote Early (starts Oct 5), in-person or by mail
--Drop off your Ballot in front of Civic Center before the march (on Oct 17th before 11 am)
#VOTE2020: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.
#2020Census #BeCounted
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
SAFETY
*Masks ARE Required*
**No Rally at the Beginning or End of the March**
***March will be canceled if we are at Orange/Red quality air index***
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
