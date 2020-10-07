top
Women's March SF: March for Our Rights! Demand Equality, Repro Freedom, & Save SCOTUS
Date Saturday October 17
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March SF & partners
Location Details
IN-PERSON: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street, San Francisco, CA 94102,
then march to Embarcadero Plaza (march only, NO pre or post rally)

ONLINE: join the "Call to Action" via livestream
Join us on for a social distance march or online to “March for Our Rights”!

HOSTS: Women's March San Francisco and partners

DATE & TIME: Saturday October 17th @ 11 AM PT

IN-PERSON: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street, San Francisco, CA 94102,
then we'll march to Embarcadero Plaza (NO pre or post rally during COVID)

ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch

SAFETY: Masks and social distancing required

RSVP: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for-our-rights-2020
____________________________________________________________

MARCH FOR OUR RIGHTS!

Come drop off your filled out mailed Ballot at Civic Center [tents in front of Bill Graham Auditorium] and head to Grove St. between Larkin St. and Hyde St. to line up for the march.

March will start at 11am SHARP, we will march down Market Street to Embarcadero Plaza.
We will NOT have an in person Rally before or after the March and we ask the community's help to disperse at the end of the march.

We will have a virtual Call To Action livestream starting at 11:15AM as an option for those who cannot attend the march. Stay tuned for more information.

#MarchForOurRights

WE DEMAND:

--No Appointment Until AFTER Inauguration

--Protect Marriage Equality

--Protect Women’s Right to Choose

VOTE FOR:

ENDING VIOLENCE
REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE
LGBTQI+ RIGHTS
WORKERS RIGHTS
CIVIL RIGHTS
DISABILITY RIGHTS
IMMIGRANT RIGHTS
ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

ORGANIZATIONS:

Women’s March San Francisco
League of Women Voters SF
NARAL Pro-Choice California
Planned Parenthood Norther California
San Francisco Women’s Political Committee
The Women’s Building of San Francisco
____________________________________________________________

CALL TO ACTION

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch

--Register to Vote (by Oct 19)

--Vote Early (starts Oct 5), in-person or by mail

--Drop off your Ballot in front of Civic Center before the march (on Oct 17th before 11 am)

#VOTE2020: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
____________________________________________________________

SAFETY

*Masks ARE Required*

**No Rally at the Beginning or End of the March**

***March will be canceled if we are at Orange/Red quality air index***

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
____________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 8:36 PM
