Disinfo Decoded: Gender and Racial Bias Faced by Women and Candidates of Color
Join Planned Parenthood Votes to learn about how disinformation and biases impact female candidates and candidates of color ahead of this year's election. We'll talk with experts about how disinformation spreads and what you can do about it.
Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodvotes.org/c0mSlQpTekCez6YHd0y_wA2
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice | Womyn
