Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice | Womyn
Disinfo Decoded: Gender and Racial Bias Faced by Women and Candidates of Color
Date Monday October 05
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood Votes
Location Details
Online event
Disinfo Decoded: Gender and Racial Bias Faced by Women and Candidates of Color

Join Planned Parenthood Votes to learn about how disinformation and biases impact female candidates and candidates of color ahead of this year's election. We'll talk with experts about how disinformation spreads and what you can do about it.

Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET)

RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodvotes.org/c0mSlQpTekCez6YHd0y_wA2
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 3rd, 2020 12:49 PM
by Planned Parenthood Votes
Saturday Oct 3rd, 2020 12:49 PM
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration. Last day for online registation is Oct. 19th. After that date, you must contact your county's registrar of voters directly.

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
