LOCATION: El Estero Park Complex, 777 Pearl St, Monterey, CA
DATE/TIME: Sunday 09.27 at 12pm
DETAILS: Bring masks. Take a stand. Speak out.
INSTAGRAM LINK: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFT5NnvB9JW/
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
|Protest to Abolish ICE, End Forced Sterilization, & Free The Families (Monterey)
|Date
|Sunday September 27
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Community organizers
|Location Details
|El Estero Park Complex, 777 Pearl St, Monterey, CA 93940
