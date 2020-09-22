More Punches at the Poor on Today's Council Agenda rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 8:42 AM by Robert Norse

A recent letter I sent to Mayor Justin Cummings remains largely unanswered. I include some selections as well as a few additional comments bearing on today's agenda at the "public" meeting--largely a rubberstamp of the City Manager's latest decrees and the unelected city staff's priorities.