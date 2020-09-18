top
Related Categories: California | Media Activism & Independent Media
Berkeley #UNBOUND: Bay Area Book Festival Virtual Speakers Event
Date Sunday October 04
Time 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Book Festival
Location Details
Online
Berkeley #UNBOUND of the Bay Area Book Festival

Sunday, October 4 @ 11 AM - 6 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.baybookfest.org/berkeleyunbound/schedule/#!event-register/2020/10/3/berkeley-unbound-kickoff

Website: https://www.baybookfest.org/berkeleyunbound/

On Sunday, October 4, the Bay Area Book Festival presents Berkeley #UNBOUND, an all-day, free, virtual mini-festival — kicked off with a ticketed keynote program on Saturday night, October 3.

Just a month before the election, Berkeley #UNBOUND will gather many of the world’s most influential thinkers, writers and other trailblazers to offer bold visions in response to this moment of political and social crucible facing our nation.

There’s only one way to watch this bold, visionary showcase of brilliant minds — and to be part of the conversation. When you register for our viewing portal, you’ll get a password granting you free access to all Berkeley #UNBOUND content. What’s more: if you have a YouTube account, you can share your reactions and ideas with fellow viewers in real time.

Watch, get fired up and inspired, and make your voice heard!

KEYNOTE EVENT on SATURDAY EVENING 10/3:

Politics, Race, and the State of Play in our Nation w/ W. Kamau Bell & Steve Kerr
Saturday, October 3 @ 7 PM - 8 PM PT
Cost: $10 for Zoom link
This event is happening separately on Zoom. We will send all ticket buyers a Zoom webinar link and password the day before the event.
For more information, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/18/18836735.php


SUNDAY SPEAKER SCHEDULE 10/4:

Cost: FREE

11:00 AM The Radical Necessity of Nonviolence

12:30 PM Writing a New World Into Existence: Lessons from Literary Futurism

2:00 PM LIVE! Embracing the Other

3:30 PM Food Is Fundamental

5:00 PM How the Constitution Can Save Us


YOUTH SPEAKER SCHEDULE 10/4:

11:00 AM Protest + Print: Girls Using Words and Pictures for Activism

12:00 PM Unleash Your Creative Superpowers with National Novel Writing Month
ABOUT: Bay Area Book Festival

Bay Area Book Festival is the main project of the Foundation for the Future of Literature and Literacy, a California non-profit organization created to present the festival and related events.

The mission of the Bay Area Book Festival is to celebrate a wide spectrum of literary voices, nurture literary culture and community, cultivate literacy, and promote great literary work, with special attention to work that engages with pressing social issues.

We carry out this mission by creating relevant, thoughtful programming that we present at an annual, inclusive, weekend literary festival and in year-round literary events. The Festival features dozens of keynotes, interviews, panels and performances by hundreds of notable writers across literary genres and backgrounds. The festival also includes a robust outdoor fair with hundreds of literary exhibitors and a range of children’s activities.

https://www.baybookfest.org/about/
