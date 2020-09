Sunday, October 4 @ 11 AM - 6 PM PT



RSVP:



Website:



On Sunday, October 4, the Bay Area Book Festival presents Berkeley #UNBOUND, an all-day, free, virtual mini-festival — kicked off with a ticketed keynote program on Saturday night, October 3.



Just a month before the election, Berkeley #UNBOUND will gather many of the world’s most influential thinkers, writers and other trailblazers to offer bold visions in response to this moment of political and social crucible facing our nation.



There’s only one way to watch this bold, visionary showcase of brilliant minds — and to be part of the conversation. When you register for our viewing portal, you’ll get a password granting you free access to all Berkeley #UNBOUND content. What’s more: if you have a YouTube account, you can share your reactions and ideas with fellow viewers in real time.



Watch, get fired up and inspired, and make your voice heard!



KEYNOTE EVENT on SATURDAY EVENING 10/3:



Politics, Race, and the State of Play in our Nation w/ W. Kamau Bell & Steve Kerr

Saturday, October 3 @ 7 PM - 8 PM PT

Cost: $10 for Zoom link

This event is happening separately on Zoom. We will send all ticket buyers a Zoom webinar link and password the day before the event.

For more information, go to:





SUNDAY SPEAKER SCHEDULE 10/4:



Cost: FREE



11:00 AM The Radical Necessity of Nonviolence



12:30 PM Writing a New World Into Existence: Lessons from Literary Futurism



2:00 PM LIVE! Embracing the Other



3:30 PM Food Is Fundamental



5:00 PM How the Constitution Can Save Us





YOUTH SPEAKER SCHEDULE 10/4:



11:00 AM Protest + Print: Girls Using Words and Pictures for Activism



12:00 PM Unleash Your Creative Superpowers with National Novel Writing Month

______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Bay Area Book Festival



Bay Area Book Festival is the main project of the Foundation for the Future of Literature and Literacy, a California non-profit organization created to present the festival and related events.



The mission of the Bay Area Book Festival is to celebrate a wide spectrum of literary voices, nurture literary culture and community, cultivate literacy, and promote great literary work, with special attention to work that engages with pressing social issues.



We carry out this mission by creating relevant, thoughtful programming that we present at an annual, inclusive, weekend literary festival and in year-round literary events. The Festival features dozens of keynotes, interviews, panels and performances by hundreds of notable writers across literary genres and backgrounds. The festival also includes a robust outdoor fair with hundreds of literary exhibitors and a range of children’s activities.



https://www.baybookfest.org/about/

