Berkeley #UNBOUND of the Bay Area Book Festival
Sunday, October 4 @ 11 AM - 6 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.baybookfest.org/berkeleyunbound/schedule/#!event-register/2020/10/3/berkeley-unbound-kickoff
Website: https://www.baybookfest.org/berkeleyunbound/
On Sunday, October 4, the Bay Area Book Festival presents Berkeley #UNBOUND, an all-day, free, virtual mini-festival — kicked off with a ticketed keynote program on Saturday night, October 3.
Just a month before the election, Berkeley #UNBOUND will gather many of the world’s most influential thinkers, writers and other trailblazers to offer bold visions in response to this moment of political and social crucible facing our nation.
There’s only one way to watch this bold, visionary showcase of brilliant minds — and to be part of the conversation. When you register for our viewing portal, you’ll get a password granting you free access to all Berkeley #UNBOUND content. What’s more: if you have a YouTube account, you can share your reactions and ideas with fellow viewers in real time.
Watch, get fired up and inspired, and make your voice heard!
KEYNOTE EVENT on SATURDAY EVENING 10/3:
Politics, Race, and the State of Play in our Nation w/ W. Kamau Bell & Steve Kerr
Saturday, October 3 @ 7 PM - 8 PM PT
Cost: $10 for Zoom link
This event is happening separately on Zoom. We will send all ticket buyers a Zoom webinar link and password the day before the event.
For more information, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/18/18836735.php
SUNDAY SPEAKER SCHEDULE 10/4:
Cost: FREE
11:00 AM The Radical Necessity of Nonviolence
12:30 PM Writing a New World Into Existence: Lessons from Literary Futurism
2:00 PM LIVE! Embracing the Other
3:30 PM Food Is Fundamental
5:00 PM How the Constitution Can Save Us
YOUTH SPEAKER SCHEDULE 10/4:
11:00 AM Protest + Print: Girls Using Words and Pictures for Activism
12:00 PM Unleash Your Creative Superpowers with National Novel Writing Month
______________________________________________________________
ABOUT: Bay Area Book Festival
Bay Area Book Festival is the main project of the Foundation for the Future of Literature and Literacy, a California non-profit organization created to present the festival and related events.
The mission of the Bay Area Book Festival is to celebrate a wide spectrum of literary voices, nurture literary culture and community, cultivate literacy, and promote great literary work, with special attention to work that engages with pressing social issues.
We carry out this mission by creating relevant, thoughtful programming that we present at an annual, inclusive, weekend literary festival and in year-round literary events. The Festival features dozens of keynotes, interviews, panels and performances by hundreds of notable writers across literary genres and backgrounds. The festival also includes a robust outdoor fair with hundreds of literary exhibitors and a range of children’s activities.
https://www.baybookfest.org/about/
______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 10/ 4/2020
|Berkeley #UNBOUND: Bay Area Book Festival Virtual Speakers Event
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 04
|Time
|11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Book Festival
|Location Details
|Online
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 18th, 2020 2:40 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network