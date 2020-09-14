From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
CHP Drives Through Anti-Trump Protestors in Sacramento
Suddenly and unprovoked, a California Highway Patrol officer drove through a line of anti-Trump protestors that were chanting "You can't stop the revolution!"
[ A California Highway Patrol car drives through protestors in McClellan Park, California on September 14, 2020. 2:09 minute video. ]
Protestors rallied today in Sacramento as Donald Trump met with Gavin Newsom in McClellan Park (formerly the McClellan Air Force Base). Throughout the demonstration, "Trumpers" drove aggressively at protestors. Witnesses say there were five incidents in four hours.
People gathered at the intersection of Airbase Drive and Watt Avenue. They held signs, chanted and partially blocked traffic in one direction as California Highway Patrol officers monitored the demonstration. Suddenly and unprovoked, at about 1:00pm, a CHP officer began driving through a line of protestors that were chanting "You can't stop the revolution!" As one person crawled onto the car's hood, the CHP officer hit the gas and sped away. The demonstrator fell to the ground and sustained injuries.
At around 1:30pm, an ambulance arrived on scene and took the demonstrator away. At this time, there have not been any updates on this person's status.
Protestors rallied today in Sacramento as Donald Trump met with Gavin Newsom in McClellan Park (formerly the McClellan Air Force Base). Throughout the demonstration, "Trumpers" drove aggressively at protestors. Witnesses say there were five incidents in four hours.
People gathered at the intersection of Airbase Drive and Watt Avenue. They held signs, chanted and partially blocked traffic in one direction as California Highway Patrol officers monitored the demonstration. Suddenly and unprovoked, at about 1:00pm, a CHP officer began driving through a line of protestors that were chanting "You can't stop the revolution!" As one person crawled onto the car's hood, the CHP officer hit the gas and sped away. The demonstrator fell to the ground and sustained injuries.
At around 1:30pm, an ambulance arrived on scene and took the demonstrator away. At this time, there have not been any updates on this person's status.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.