[ A California Highway Patrol car drives through protestors in McClellan Park, California on September 14, 2020. 2:09 minute video. ]Protestors rallied today in Sacramento as Donald Trump met with Gavin Newsom in McClellan Park (formerly the McClellan Air Force Base). Throughout the demonstration, "Trumpers" drove aggressively at protestors. Witnesses say there were five incidents in four hours.People gathered at the intersection of Airbase Drive and Watt Avenue. They held signs, chanted and partially blocked traffic in one direction as California Highway Patrol officers monitored the demonstration. Suddenly and unprovoked, at about 1:00pm, a CHP officer began driving through a line of protestors that were chanting "You can't stop the revolution!" As one person crawled onto the car's hood, the CHP officer hit the gas and sped away. The demonstrator fell to the ground and sustained injuries.At around 1:30pm, an ambulance arrived on scene and took the demonstrator away. At this time, there have not been any updates on this person's status.