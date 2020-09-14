top
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
CHP Drives Through Anti-Trump Protestors in Sacramento
by Shut Down Trump
Monday Sep 14th, 2020 3:32 PM
Suddenly and unprovoked, a California Highway Patrol officer drove through a line of anti-Trump protestors that were chanting "You can't stop the revolution!"
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (8.9MB) | Embed Video
[ A California Highway Patrol car drives through protestors in McClellan Park, California on September 14, 2020. 2:09 minute video. ]

Protestors rallied today in Sacramento as Donald Trump met with Gavin Newsom in McClellan Park (formerly the McClellan Air Force Base). Throughout the demonstration, "Trumpers" drove aggressively at protestors. Witnesses say there were five incidents in four hours.

People gathered at the intersection of Airbase Drive and Watt Avenue. They held signs, chanted and partially blocked traffic in one direction as California Highway Patrol officers monitored the demonstration. Suddenly and unprovoked, at about 1:00pm, a CHP officer began driving through a line of protestors that were chanting "You can't stop the revolution!" As one person crawled onto the car's hood, the CHP officer hit the gas and sped away. The demonstrator fell to the ground and sustained injuries.

At around 1:30pm, an ambulance arrived on scene and took the demonstrator away. At this time, there have not been any updates on this person's status.
§Longer Video
by Shut Down Trump
Monday Sep 14th, 2020 3:41 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (98.4MB) | Embed Video
24:10 minute video.

This longer video shows more of the protest against Donald Trump on September 14, 2020.

The full video, 3:11:35, was a live stream by Black Zebra Productions.
§Presidential Shut Down
by Shut Down Trump
Monday Sep 14th, 2020 3:49 PM
sm_shut-down-trump.jpg
original image (824x824)
A flyer for the demonstration.
Cal Democratic Party Should Never Have Invited Trump to CalRead the 2016 Election ResultsMonday Sep 14th, 2020 4:24 PM
