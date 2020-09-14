From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Proof: ICE San Francisco Still Has Bloody Hands
Photo taken August 8 shows demonstrators placing bloody hand prints on the building that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement at 630 Sansome St. in San Francisco. See what remains of their handiwork one month later.
Photos by Leon Kunstenaar.
On August 8, organizations including Never Again Action-Bay Area, Bay Resistance, and the American Federation of Teachers, Local 1931, co-sponsored a rally and march on the ICE building in San Francisco.
A photo taken over one month later shows the protesters' message enduring message.
