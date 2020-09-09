From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protesters on GG Bridge Tell Police: "Take Off Your Riot Gear!"
3 min mp4 video
Credit: @deathbywoodz (instagram)
Filmed on Labor Day 2020, protesters for Black Lives Matter and workers' rights demand entrance to the Golden Gate Bridge. A week earlier, Trump supporters held a rally at the same location with police protection.
Protesters shout at police:
"Take off your riot gear, I don't see no riot here!" and other chants.
One person yells, "Hey, remember me? You detained me unlawfully last week!" while others plead for police to open the gates that are keeping protesters from entering the Golden Gate Bridge pedestrian walkway.
At one point police say protesters can enter if they subject themselves to a search.
Eventually the demonstrators were allowed to cross the bridge where at least two were arrested.
Photos and video of those arrests at URL here.
