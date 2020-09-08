Arrests at Labor Day GG Bridge Protest for Workers and BLM by What Happened to Free Speech?

Tuesday Sep 8th, 2020 4:28 AM

Last week Trump supporters held a rally on the Golden Gate Bridge. At that event, police were seen fist bumping with Trumpers. Fast forward to Labor Day and a workers' rights and Black Lives Matter protest at the same location. Protesters were greeted with a show of force by the California Highway Patrol inordinate to the number of demonstrators who were there for the cause of justice.

Photos by Jasmin Van T @jasmindolla on IG

Videos courtesy @WallofMany



Labor Day is traditionally a day to honor the American labor movement. Yesterday, activists added to that message support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and took their bodies and voices to protest on the Golden Gate Bridge, but the group was not initially allowed to cross. Why not after the glorious fist bumping welcome last week for Trump supporters on the same bridge?



When demonstrators arrived CHP was already stationed down the bridge span, and was seen putting on body armor and getting out beanbag guns. One commenter said, "This show of force for such a small crowd is ridiculous."



Eventually, demonstrators were allowed to cross but CHP said they wanted to make sure that no one hopped the fence from the pedestrian walkway into traffic lanes. So they filled up the lanes themselves and passed judgement on who was "good" and who was "bad."



A protest organizer said that the only person who jumped into traffic was a white person on a bicycle who was not a participant in the demonstration. When police let that person proceed, protesters shouted “white privilege” at the bike rider.



In a clear example of police prejudice, at least two protesters were arrested. One was grabbed up after shouting at police, which organizers said is in clear violation of free speech rules. Another, Lyssa Ray, was arrested, seemingly for yelling. She is in SF County jail and won’t be arraigned until 1:30pm today. She has two small children.

