Please bring your art to the event:

Global Stand 4 Assange- Save His Life & Journalism

Sept 7 Noon -2pm Outside:

British Consolute San Francisco

1 Sansome St.

San Francisco 94104

Please note details of the event at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/01/18836374.php We would love for you to share your art and/or create it at this event protesting the show trial of Julian Assange.Help us save Assange, Journalism and Free SpeechThank you!Artwork by @MarkAndresen11