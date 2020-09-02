From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
A Call 4 Artists to Bring Your Art to Action
Please bring your art to the event:
Global Stand 4 Assange- Save His Life & Journalism
Sept 7 Noon -2pm Outside:
British Consolute San Francisco
1 Sansome St.
San Francisco 94104
Global Stand 4 Assange- Save His Life & Journalism
Sept 7 Noon -2pm Outside:
British Consolute San Francisco
1 Sansome St.
San Francisco 94104
Please note details of the event at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/01/18836374.php
We would love for you to share your art and/or create it at this event protesting the show trial of Julian Assange.
Help us save Assange, Journalism and Free Speech
Thank you!
Artwork by @MarkAndresen11
We would love for you to share your art and/or create it at this event protesting the show trial of Julian Assange.
Help us save Assange, Journalism and Free Speech
Thank you!
Artwork by @MarkAndresen11
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network