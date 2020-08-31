Scene 1) https://hubs.mozilla.com/b59bLGS/wwwunderkammer-main-gallery
Scene 2) https://hubs.mozilla.com/gYTejrW/scene-02-game-cabinet-castle
Scene 3) https://hubs.mozilla.com/ZromXuJ/scene-01-telematic
Telematic Media Arts
presents
WWWUNDERKAMMER
From XR to Social VR
A Solo Show of Evolving Work
by Carla Gannis / C.A.R.L.A. G.A.N.
with original music by R. Luke DuBois
September 5th – October 8th, 2020
Re-Opening Reception:
Saturday, September 5th, 3:00 – 6:00pm PDT
Gallery Hours: One Person at a Time, By Appointment
Address: 323 10th St., San Francisco, CA 94103
Website: http://www.tttelematiccc.com
Email: info [at] tttelematiccc.com
Instagram @tttelematiccc
Phone: 415-336-2349
***Due to the on-going, global pandemic, gallery visits will be limited to one person at a time. Masks will be worn and required at all times. We will wipe down all surfaces between visits and maintain the strictest possible health protocols to ensure the safety of our visitors***
Exhibition Statement
Confronted with a global pandemic, the temporary closing of our gallery, and the inability to share her "cabinet of curiosities" with audiences in the flesh, New York artist Carla Gannis spent the last six months re-constructing her virtual wwwunderkammer as a publicly accessible, interactive environment in Social VR. At a time when our social lives have been moved almost wholesale on-line, she constructed a richly imaginative forum, where audiences can gather, play, reflect on and engage with the ideological and aesthetic parameters of cyberspace.
Cabinets of curiosity emerged in 16th – Century Europe as whole rooms – repositories – filled with art and antiques, natural specimens, scientific instruments, and exotica collected from the far reaches of the globe. As precursors to modern museums, these wunderkammeren – translated literally as “wonder chambers” – were pedagogical in purpose, designed to reflect the erudition of collectors as much as their wealth and accomplishments, but they also aimed to provoke audiences’ imaginations, presenting artistic depictions of myths alongside natural objects, and frequently confusing science with superstition in their speculative reconstruction of the “theater of the world.”
Carla Gannis’ wwwunderkammer, appeals to the cabinet of curiosities to explore the boundaries between grounded reality and virtual reality, nature and artifice, science and science-fiction in contemporary networked culture and society. The exhibition is organized in layers of virtuality. The gallery itself provides an initial liminal space, already set apart from the everyday, where Gannis presents a collection of physical objects, drawings, trompe-l'oeil paintings, 3D-prints, and other digitally manipulated objects, depicting animal and plant life (recently discovered biological organisms along with contemporary, artificially crafted ones), humanoid robots, and imagined landscapes. Augmented reality software, on an accompanying digital tablet, adds a further degree of virtuality to Gannis’ installation, by animating these creatures and characters, and by providing them with histories, mythologies, and other speculative explanations.
Finally, Carla Gannis’ installation culminates in a fully immersive VR experience, with a virtual reconstruction of Telematic’s gallery itself, which enters onto a whole network of “cabinets,” populated with animated avatars, developed through the artist's “After Arcimboldo” series, as figures of a decolonized, post-human, feminist future. Originally built for an HTC Vive headset in the gallery, this virtual world is now available on-line, as a publicly accessible, interactive environment in social VR, providing audiences a way to immerse themselves in her “theater of the world,” while still sheltering in place. Gannis’ re-envisioning of her project in social VR reaffirms the currency of her work, highlighting the ideological dimensions of the digital spaces we now so often occupy, while also inviting audiences to collectively contribute to a more richly inclusive, just, and creatively colorful future.
Artist Bio: Carla Gannis is a Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist, who works as Industry Professor at NYU in the Integrated Digital Media Program in the Department of Technology, Culture and Society. Gannis produces virtual and physical works that are darkly comical in their contemplation of human, earthly and cosmological conditions. Fascinated by digital semiotics and the lineage of hybrid identity, Gannis takes a horror vacui approach to her artistic practice, drawing inspiration from networked communication, art and literary history, emerging technologies and speculative fiction. Gannis' work has appeared in exhibitions, screenings and internet projects across the globe. Recent projects include "Portraits in Landscape," Midnight Moment, Times Square Arts, NY and "Sunrise/Sunset," Whitney Museum of American Art, Artport. A regular lecturer on art, innovation and society, in March 2019 Gann was a speaker at the SXSW Interactive Festival on the panel "Human Presence and Humor Make Us Better Storytellers." Publications that have featured Gannis' work include The Creators Project, Wired, FastCo, Hyperallergic, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, El Pafs and The LA Times, among others. She is currently part of the 2020/2021 Class at New INC, the New Museum's cultural incubator, as a member of the XR Bodies in Space track, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 9/ 5/2020
|wwwunderkammer from XR to social VR
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 05
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Telematic
|Location Details
|
Telematic 323 10th St., San Francisco, CA 94103
Visit the exhibition at our SOMA gallery space, streaming on our website, or in Social VR via Mozilla Hubs:
|
For more event information: http://www.tttelematiccc.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 31st, 2020 3:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network