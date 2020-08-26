From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Abbi Samuels Letter to City Attorney Condotti Re: Police Harassment of Cooper D'Angelo
Activist and ACLU Board member Abbi Samuels posted the following letter asking telling questions about the harassment of Cooper D'Angelo and her partner Russell on the sidewalk outside the Main Post Office last week.
THE LETTER (posted a day ago):
From: Abbi Dale
Date: Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 9:28 AM
Subject: Executive Order
To: Tony Condotti
Cc: , Andy Mills
Dear Tony Condotti,
Hope all is well with you and your family during these very unusual times.
I'm attaching two tickets given to a Cooper sitting in front of the post office. A third ticket not attached was also given to another person. The police are telling people who are sitting in front of the post office last Saturday and yesterday, Monday, that they must leave per an executive order. In fact, Cooper refused to leave so they arrested her yesterday, brought her to the county jail parking lot and gave her the attached ticket. The police, Sargent Wes Mowey and others, are telling people they are not allowed to be in front of the big wide sidewalk at the Post Office due to an executive order. This ticket does not list what Executive Order was violated. It also does not give the person notice of what their offense was. Please let me know what executive order was violated and what their offense was.
The police usually wait for a moment when people have left their belongings to go charge their phone or get a cup of coffee as Cooper and Russell did yesterday and then the police all of a sudden appear, most likely waiting for them to go. And even though there is a friend watching their items at Depot Park last week, the police have told their friend it is considered abandoned and confiscated the items, most of them are considered bio-hazard like people's clothing, etc. so they get thrown away and eventually into the landfill. This is an endless cycle. But yesterday, Cooper and Russel returned as the police arrived. I filmed the incident and instead of the usual confiscation, they dropped off their belongings at San Lorenzo Park.
The police are telling unhoused people all over town that they have to go to San Lorenzo park. I checked in with the managed camp and they are completely full with a wait list of over 50 people yet the police are telling them to go there. So people are staying at various places above the managed camp in the park. I've been told the sprinkler system goes on 3 nights a week at around 2 or 3am in the morning. This seems very cruel to send people to the park and then getting sprayed with water in the middle of the night. Can you please have the sprinkler system turned off or let people stay somewhere else?
Looking forward to your response.
Thank you,
Abbi
FURTHER BACKGROUND
Samuel's videoed interview (8-22) with Cooper and Russell is at (See: https://www.facebook.com/abbi.samuels/videos/10220530977199257) .
My interview last Saturday (8-22) with Cooper and Russell is at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/08/24/18836085.php ("Free Radio's Bathrobespierre's Broadsides Show on the Net" 3 hours and 16 minutes into the audio file)
