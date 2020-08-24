From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Free Radio's Bathrobespierre's Broadsides Show on the Net
The regular Free Radio Santa Cruz twice-weekly Bathrobespierre's Broadsides show usually available on the web at freakradio.org is being presented here. Fire evacuation has made normal netcasting unavailable at this time. Here in its place is a 4 hour show.of interviews with folks aside on 8-22-20.
Listen now:
The show covers interviews with Rene, Thomas, "John", Darius, Alicia, Ja, Leroy Ghost, Jeremiah Maxi, Brian and 3 cops, "Jo Blow from Idaho", Dreadeye, Cooper, and Troy.
It also references a review of tomorrow's Santa Cruz City Council meeting ("Yet Another Tightening of the Noose: City Council "Meets" Again Tuesday" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/08/23/18836060.php).
If you have info or reports you want to pass on, give me a call at 831-423-4833 and leave a return number. I'll get back to you..
It also references a review of tomorrow's Santa Cruz City Council meeting ("Yet Another Tightening of the Noose: City Council "Meets" Again Tuesday" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/08/23/18836060.php).
If you have info or reports you want to pass on, give me a call at 831-423-4833 and leave a return number. I'll get back to you..
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network