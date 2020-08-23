Yet Another Tightening of the Noose: City Council "Meets" Again Tuesday rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Sunday Aug 23rd, 2020 9:10 AM by Robert Norse

City Council is slated to rubberstamp more power in City Mangler Martin Bernal's hands, a slamdown of Beach St vendors, a rise in fines for "being in a park after dark", the ability to hire more enforcement personnel, no discussion of the police (or any other part of the) budget, gentrification of Front St., and authorization of the Mayor to "respond to" the Grand Jury's critical report on homelessness.