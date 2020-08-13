From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California Judicial Council vote to end ban on evictions is a ticking time bomb
California Judicial Council vote to end ban on evictions is a ticking time bomb
By Lynda Carson - August 13, 2020
Earlier today, in a disastrous 19-1 vote, the California Judicial Council voted to end two temporary emergency rules governing evictions and judicial foreclosures on midnight of September 1, placing 4,149,000 — 5,384,000 California tenants at risk of eviction around two weeks from now.
This is a disastrous ticking time bomb affecting the lives of millions of tenants throughout California during the midst of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic that has killed over 10,808 people in California. There is a total of 593,141 known cases of people being infected throughout the state with the deadly virus, and thousands more unknown cases of people with the virus.
Greedy landlords and the California Apartment Association (CAA) applaud today’s vote of the California Judicial Council to end two temporary emergency rules governing evictions and judicial foreclosures on midnight of September 1, because they objected to the Judicial Council’s Rule 1, which kept landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent because of the loss of jobs, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local cities and counties in California still have their own eviction bans and tenant protections in place during the coronavirus pandemic, and tenants should check with the websites of the cities and counties they reside in for more information.
During an interview earlier today with longtime tenant activist Eleanor Walden, Board Member of the National Alliance of HUD Tenants (NAHT), housing chair of the Berkeley Gray Panthers, and former Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner, Eleanor said, “I am in opposition to landlords evicting people during this pandemic, and I am in opposition to the California Judicial Council ending the ban on evictions on September 1, 2020. It is inhumane to end the ban on evictions in California while the coronavirus pandemic exists.
I think that rent strikes and cancellation of rents are the only thing that is fair during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in over 50 million people losing their jobs in the past 6 months, because tenants do not have any other choices. The federal government has bailed out the rich, but is allowing millions of tenants to face eviction because of the pandemic, which is no fault of the tenants.
Tenants should continue to organize and keep pushing for extended bans on evictions, in addition to demanding rent cancellation while the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague cities locally, and all across our nation.”
The media may reach Eleanor Walden at 510/848-6397 in the day time if they wish to get a quote from the longtime tenant activist.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
