Another Toxic S.C. City Council Meeting Today rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Tuesday Aug 11th, 2020 12:09 PM by Robert Norse

I wrote a letter to Justin Cummings last week about the upcoming "public" City Council meeting. On the agenda are the usual rubberstamping of City Manager Bernal's diktats, new police funding, denying claims against the police, the zombie resurrection of an anti-Vending law, inadequate "controls" on facial technology use, and a sell-out CACH homeless report.