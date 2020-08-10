top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 8/11/2020
Defund the Police; Refund the Community
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 11
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFood Not Bombs, SC Homeless Union, HUFF
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575-770-3377
Location Details
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Join us at the Defund the Police - ReFund the Community March from the Clock Tower to City Hall this Tuesday. to protest the cruel city organized campaign against those who live outside.

At 7:30 PM, the Community Advisory Committee on Homelessness (CACH) Co-Chair and City staff will present their report. It plans to do little other than criminalize the unhoused and continue to take people's vehicular homes. It is on the same agenda as are negotiations to increase the budget of the police and a funding two more CSO's to enforce anti-tobacco laws.

The Tuesday City Council meeting is, as usual, only accessible by zoom and phone, effectively excluding poorer people and the unhoused. Unlike the Board of Supervisors who actually open their chamber to the public, the City Council has refused to use the Civic to do so, though that would allow for safe spacing.

The CACH committee was formed during the meeting to evict more than 200 unhoused people from behind Ross into the doorways and parks of Santa Cruz.

Input from the homeless community into this report was not possible as the meetings were scheduled when people who live outside were not able to participate.

One of the few CACH members who was homeless was kicked out of the River Street Camp because he was late as a result of attending the CACH meeting. This camp was set up in preparation for the Ross Camp eviction.

Susie O'Hara, Assistant to the City Manager, lied to a Federal Judge claiming that everyone at the Ross Camp would get shelter or housing knowing that was not true. She will be giving the report Tuesday night. The City Council report on homelessness issued in 2017 claimed the police spent over $14 million to arrest and torment the homeless.

The city just made a sweep of the Benchlands driving at least 100 people into the parks and doorways. The CDC guidelines says that sweeps of homeless camps is a danger to the community. The city is also ticketing and towing vehicular homes at a stunning rate as thousands of more people are facing homelessness in our county.
2_up_defund_the_police_-_refund_the_community_march_bw.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (498.7KB)
For more event information: http://www.foodnotbombs.net

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 10th, 2020 4:49 PM
§Defund the Police - ReFund the Community March
by Keith McHenry
Monday Aug 10th, 2020 11:27 AM
sm_defund_the_police_-_refund_the_community_march_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1244x866)
Town Clock Park
N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

DEFUND THE POLICE - REFUND THE COMMUNITY MARCH

August 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Town Clock at Water and Front Streets, Santa Cruz, California.

Join us at the Defund the Police - ReFund the Community March from the Clock Tower to City Hall this Tuesday at 6 PM to protest the cruel city organized campaign against those who live outside. The Community Advisory Committee on Homelessness (CACH) Co-Chair and City staff will present their report that plans to do little other than criminalize the unhoused and continue to take people's vehicular homes is on the agenda as are negotiations to increase the budget of the police.

The CACH committee was formed during the meeting to evict more than 200 unhoused people from behind Ross into the doorways and parks of Santa Cruz. Input from the homeless community into this report was not possible as the meetings were scheduled when people who live outside were not able to participate. One of the few CACH members who was homeless was kicked out of the River Street Camp because he was late as a result of attending the CACH meeting. The camp was set up in preparation for the Ross Camp eviction.

Susie O'Hara, Assistant to the City Manager, lied to a Federal Judge claiming that everyone at the Ross Camp would get shelter or housing knowing that was not true. She will be giving the report Tuesday night. The City Council report on homelessness issued in 2017 claimed the police spent over $14 million to arrest and torment the homeless.

The city just made a sweep of the Benchlands driving at least 100 people into the parks and doorways. The CDC guidelines say that sweeps of homeless camps are a danger to the community. The city is also ticketing and towing vehicular homes at a stunning rate as thousands of more people are facing homelessness in our county.
https://www.facebook.com/events/9843590619...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code