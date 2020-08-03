HUFF Supports the UCSC Strike Demands rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Aug 3rd, 2020 2:15 PM by Robert Norse

Mostly long-distance (from the city to the campus is far longer distance than it needs to be) from HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) for the Campus Strike (see https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/08/02/18835590.php ).

HUFF meets Wednesday to discuss subsequent actions at the Sub Rosa Cafe Courtyard 11 AM to 1 PM. In the meantime, I, speaking for myself and some other HUFF members, support the strike.



We hope to maintain solidarity between students, tenants, the unemployed, and the unhoused as the Senate recesses without action, evictions loom, and the Benchlands campground is being dispersed and caged.



Download and distribute the flyer.