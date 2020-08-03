From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services
HUFF Supports the UCSC Strike Demands
Mostly long-distance (from the city to the campus is far longer distance than it needs to be) from HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) for the Campus Strike (see https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/08/02/18835590.php ).
HUFF meets Wednesday to discuss subsequent actions at the Sub Rosa Cafe Courtyard 11 AM to 1 PM. In the meantime, I, speaking for myself and some other HUFF members, support the strike.
We hope to maintain solidarity between students, tenants, the unemployed, and the unhoused as the Senate recesses without action, evictions loom, and the Benchlands campground is being dispersed and caged.
Download and distribute the flyer.
We hope to maintain solidarity between students, tenants, the unemployed, and the unhoused as the Senate recesses without action, evictions loom, and the Benchlands campground is being dispersed and caged.
Download and distribute the flyer.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network