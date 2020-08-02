top
Rally and March for the UCSC 41
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday August 03
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUC Student Workers UAW 2865 Santa Cruz
Location Details
UC Santa Cruz
1156 High St, Santa Cruz
The fate of 41 Fired UCSC grad student workers hinges on mediation between the UC bosses and the union that represents graduate workers (UAW 2865) starting on August 4th. The UCSC 41 could be could be permanently barred from teaching. They rely on teaching assistantships and work as instructors for funding, so they risk being effectively pushed out of the university -- and losing their health insurance during a pandemic. Many are international students who could be deported.

These courageous workers put in on the line for ALL of us, helping win a new $2,500 housing stipend for all UCSC grad workers, while working in solidarity across many different struggles for justice.

We call on all students, workers, and community members to join us at this event.

We demand:

- Unconditionally reinstate the UCSC 41!
- Drop disciplinary charges against all UC students!
- Keep all UC workers on payroll during the Covid-19 pandemic!
- Abolish UCPD, bar ICE from campus, & divest from all ICE contractors!

Please also RSVP at http://bit.ly/ucsc41
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5883356818...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 2nd, 2020 10:10 AM
