



These courageous workers put in on the line for ALL of us, helping win a new $2,500 housing stipend for all UCSC grad workers, while working in solidarity across many different struggles for justice.



We call on all students, workers, and community members to join us at this event.



We demand:



- Unconditionally reinstate the UCSC 41!

- Drop disciplinary charges against all UC students!

- Keep all UC workers on payroll during the Covid-19 pandemic!

- Abolish UCPD, bar ICE from campus, & divest from all ICE contractors!



