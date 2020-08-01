top
View events for the week of 8/ 3/2020
Remove George Washington Statue: Watsonville Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday August 03
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorRemove George Washington Bust
Location Details
City of Watsonville Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting
(Online)
August 3rd at 6:30PM

Share your thoughts this Monday at the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting! It is essential that we show up expressing our concerns about the George Washington statue as the commission will be reporting to the city council after with suggestions.

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/287441181

You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (786) 535-3211

Access Code: 287-441-181

Join from a video-conferencing room or system.
Dial in or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com
Meeting ID: 287 441 181
Or dial directly: 287441181@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##287441181

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/287441181

Contact the Commission:

Parks Commission phone Number: 831-768-3240
Their email is: pcs [at] cityofwatsonville.org
Web address: https://www.cityofwatsonville.org/191/Parks-Recreation-Commission
sm_remove_george_washington_bust_from_watsonville_plaza_park.jpg
original image (636x960)
For more event information: https://linktr.ee/revolunas

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 6:13 PM
§Meeting Agenda
by Remove George Washington Bust
Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 6:13 PM
george_washington_bust_watsonville_city_council_agenda_august_3_2020.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (197.4KB)
More info:
https://watsonville.legistar.com/DepartmentDetail.aspx?ID=35946&GUID=B08D6849-88FB-4366-9214-F20CE23EF6E0&R=2bd706d7-f734-4368-9411-40c837505155
https://linktr.ee/revolunas
