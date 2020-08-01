August 3rd at 6:30PM
Share your thoughts this Monday at the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting! It is essential that we show up expressing our concerns about the George Washington statue as the commission will be reporting to the city council after with suggestions.
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/287441181
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (786) 535-3211
Access Code: 287-441-181
Join from a video-conferencing room or system.
Dial in or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com
Meeting ID: 287 441 181
Or dial directly: 287441181@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##287441181
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/287441181
Contact the Commission:
Parks Commission phone Number: 831-768-3240
Their email is: pcs [at] cityofwatsonville.org
Web address: https://www.cityofwatsonville.org/191/Parks-Recreation-Commission
Date
Monday August 03
Time
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type
Meeting
Organizer/Author
Remove George Washington Bust
Location Details
|
City of Watsonville Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting
(Online)
|
For more event information: https://linktr.ee/revolunas
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 6:13 PM
