



Share your thoughts this Monday at the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting! It is essential that we show up expressing our concerns about the George Washington statue as the commission will be reporting to the city council after with suggestions.



Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/287441181



You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (786) 535-3211



Access Code: 287-441-181



Join from a video-conferencing room or system.

Dial in or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com

Meeting ID: 287 441 181

Or dial directly: 287441181@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##287441181



New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/287441181



Contact the Commission:



Parks Commission phone Number: 831-768-3240

Their email is:

Web address: August 3rd at 6:30PMShare your thoughts this Monday at the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting! It is essential that we show up expressing our concerns about the George Washington statue as the commission will be reporting to the city council after with suggestions.Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.You can also dial in using your phone.United States: +1 (786) 535-3211Access Code: 287-441-181Join from a video-conferencing room or system.Dial in or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.comMeeting ID: 287 441 181Or dial directly: 287441181@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##287441181New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:Contact the Commission:Parks Commission phone Number: 831-768-3240Their email is: pcs [at] cityofwatsonville.org Web address: https://www.cityofwatsonville.org/191/Parks-Recreation-Commission For more event information: https://linktr.ee/revolunas

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 1st, 2020 6:13 PM